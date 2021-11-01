A proposal for a low-flying training zone for Air National Guard jets over the region has taken a step closer to being implemented.
Last week, the Air National Guard released an environmental assessment on the proposal, finding no significant impact. The low-fly zone, which would extend over McKean, Elk, Cameron, Potter, Clinton and Tioga counties and into New York state, would be for training for the Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Squadron.
The proposal is for flights of Warthogs between 100 feet above ground to 7,999 feet, two hours a day with no more than 6 total aircraft, 170 days a year including weekends. Nighttime operations would be at above 1,000 feet. The flights would normally be between 10 a.m. and noon, and between 2 and 4 p.m. The majority of the flight time would be at higher altitudes, with 10 minutes or less below 1,000 feet.
“No supersonic operations, release of chaff and flares, ordnance deployment, weapons firing, infrastructure changes or ground disturbance would be conducted” in the low-fly zone, the assessment noted.
“A 1,000 feet above ground level floor would be implemented over sensitive areas of concerns,” the assessment noted, including above Kettle Creek State Park. A 500-foot floor will be instituted over state parks, Sinnemahoning Creek and Austin Dam.
An “altitudinal mitigation map” was prepared to address concerns from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources “for the most critical sensitive areas,” the assessment noted.
While the project has been in the works since 2019, on Friday, one local tourism official said her organization hadn’t been included in the planning.
Linda Devlin, executive director of the Allegheny National Forest Visitors Bureau, said, “The Allegheny National Forest is not being given any consideration as to what the low MOA flights will do to the abundant wildlife, or to the human recreational activities occuring in our region. Visitors come to our region to experience nature’s beauty, the sound of birds chirping, the flight of an eagle overhead, and the crunch of leaves underfoot as they hike along a trail. They come here to escape from the noise of civilization.”
Calling the number of flights in the plan excessive, Devlin said, “If this was a high income residential area, this flight schedule would never be proposed. It is being proposed with no input or outreach to the people who reside here or to the over 3 million visitors per year who come here to recreate.”
She added that she’s hopeful the Kinzua Bridge State Park will be included in the state park exemption.
In the environmental assessment, it is noted that noise levels would increase by 1.5 A-weighted decibels at most in noise sensitive areas, and would not generate “individual acoustic events loud enough to damage hearing or structures.”
Several flight constraints would be in effect in certain areas during certain times of the year, the assessment noted. The air space would not be used during times when wildlife are most active, early mornings and late evenings.
The potential impact on the elk herd was discussed in the assessment, with the National Guard concluding there would be limited impact, because the frequency of the flights below 1,000 feet would be extremely limited.
“The influence of noise may impact the quality of the tourist experience; however, noise from aircraft would not contribute appreciably to the overall background levels throughout the region,” the assessment read.
The draft assessment is available for public review at libraries in Bradford, Coudersport and Galeton and online at https:www.175wg.ang.af.mil/
The 45-day comment period ends on Dec. 15.