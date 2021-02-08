The American Cancer Society announced the appointment of Tammy Ahles of State College, Pa. as the vice president of regional community development for Upstate New York and Pennsylvania.
The position will focus on market development and new growth areas throughout both states, with an emphasis placed on the metro areas of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Binghamton New York and Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Erie and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Pennsylvania.
“Tammy’s extensive talent and knowledge of the region will be critical to helping us continue our mission to lead the fight for a world without cancer,” said Anthony Marino, executive vice president for the Northeast Region at the ACS. “We are incredibly grateful for the passionate dedication of our entire staff, as well as volunteers, to ensure lifesaving progress in the fight against cancer will not be put on hold because of COVID-19.”
Ahles came to the American Cancer Society in 2008, following a successful tenure as a district manager with Talbots, where she oversaw all store sales and operations in central Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Over her career with ACS she has held many positions before being named to her new role in January. In her new role she will be responsible for leading fundraising and mission strategy for community development and volunteer leadership within four geographic markets throughout Upstate New York and Pennsylvania.