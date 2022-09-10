CASA Trinity, an addiction recovery agency formed from a merger in April with Olean-based Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS), plans to expand services in Cattaraugus County, including offering methadone treatment in Olean.

Ann Domingos, CASA Trinity CEO and director Mike Prutsman, former head of CAReS, spoke of their plans earlier this week with members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee.

