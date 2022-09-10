CASA Trinity, an addiction recovery agency formed from a merger in April with Olean-based Council on Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS), plans to expand services in Cattaraugus County, including offering methadone treatment in Olean.
Ann Domingos, CASA Trinity CEO and director Mike Prutsman, former head of CAReS, spoke of their plans earlier this week with members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s Human Services Committee.
The methadone treatment could be available at the agency’s South Union Street offices later this year. It would be used by up to 50 county residents. About 40 residents, many from Olean, are currently receiving those services in Buffalo.
Domingos said moving forward, in response to increased opioid overdoses principally from fentanyl, the agency will provide the most comprehensive services including recovery, prevention, residential and outpatient services. Plans include a recovery center to help people after they leave acute treatment, she said.
CASA Trinity has a pilot recovery center in Dansville in Livingston County and a methadone treatment center in Elmira.
The methadone treatment will be separate from a family-oriented prevention and recovery program the agency hopes to establish at offices in the refurbished Manny Hanny Building. Expanding services may depend on funding from the county’s opioid settlement.
She said CASA Trinity is serving well over 500 county residents. “These are people who live in the community who need services.” The addiction situation worsened during the pandemic. “The question is how to get back into the community?” Domingos said. “We’ve had some great success,” she told legislators.
Regarding rumors about possible medication for opioid addiction, Domingos said CAReS has used Suboxone at its Olean offices since 2008. “We are looking at adding methadone,” she said.
Prutsman said about 40 county residents who have been prescribed methadone must go to Erie County every day for treatment, which is a hardship. CASA Trinity would have a cap of 50 residents for the program in Olean.
Domingos said Friday that CASA Trinity plans to use the recovery center piloted in Dansville, which was founded about a year ago. It includes prevention services for families. About 25 children of at-risk families or at-risk children are being served. The family-centered model includes art projects, walks and hikes.
For adults in CASA Trinity’s 12-step program, they are invited to participate in hikes, bike rides and anything that can bring them together. It can help these individuals “who are trying to change their substance abuse disorder and move into a recovery stage and be able to sustain themselves in a new way of living,” Domingos said.
There is some funding available to help jumpstart these programs, but CASA Triunity is looking for a commitment from the county to spend its opioid settlement funds on expanding treatment. A key to the program are recovery opportunities.
Space at CASA Trinity’s offices in the Manny Hanny Building will be a hub or meeting place for participants in the program who want to take part in a community event.
Acknowledging that a methadone program is a hot topic, Domingos said the people who are addicted to opioids include a wide cross section of the community. They are friends and relatives, coworkers and people you meet every day, she said. Most became addicted through no fault of their own from a 14-day supply of painkillers after a medical or dental procedure.
Domingos and Prutsman have met with Mayor Bill Aiello about adding methadone services as well as the county’s Community Services Board and county lawmakers.
The mayor told the Olean Times Herald Friday he had spoken with the CASA Trinity officials about a methadone clinic in the city.
“I talked to them,” Aiello said. “I told them I want to look into it further. I do have concerns. I am not totally sold on it. I want to do my due diligence.”
While Suboxone is effective in keeping individuals from relapsing into addiction, it does not work with everyone or every opioid, Domingos said. Methadone is more effective for most individuals using fentanyl, she added.
“Methadone is the most regulated and most effective way to help people stop using opiates and return to a status of wellness,” Domingos said. “We are looking to provide that service to Cattaraugus County. It is also important for the community to feel comfortable. But we need people to stop dying. This is the best tool for that.”
Prutsman said there were three more opioid overdoses of county residents in the first eight days of September. Through August, 14 fentanyl overdoses were confirmed and two more are suspected.
“We really see the programs as opportunities for people in the community who need our services to get better,” Prutsman said. The agency is most concerned with long term recovery.
Domingos said CASA Trinity’s employees are committed to helping individuals with opioid use disorder. There were 80,000 fentanyl overdoses and 108,000 suicides with opioids last year. “We need other tools to keep people from dying.”
“There is a lot of old stigma” with methadone centers, Domingos said. “It could be me using that service. It could be anybody. Addiction doesn’t discriminate. It’s everyone today.”