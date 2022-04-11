CUBA — Two events are scheduled in April that will continue the celebration of Cuba Circulating Library’s 150th anniversary.
On April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc., will again be hosting their popular afternoon tea. Patrons are invited to bring their own teacup and saucer, which will be filled with any one of a variety of teas available with a selection of hors d’oeuvres.
“We’ve done the Spring Tea a number of years and it’s generally different. Sometimes we have an author,” said Claudia Little, president. “Because of the anniversary, we decided on this — so it’s a debate. A huge controversy in 1922.”
Originally organized in 1873, the building that housed the library burned down in 1921. A former librarian, Mrs. Elisabeth Sheldon, donated the money for construction of a new library — and that’s where the trouble started.
Written by Faith Stewart, this audience-participation debate documents the Cuba community uproar over where the library would be located. “Here or There: The Great Library Controversy of 1922,” features Connie Doyle and Sallie Miller play two local characters locked in a debate, moderated by Brad Weaver, on the controversial move.
“From what Faith told me, the characters are both persnickety and not very nice,” Little said. “When we asked her, Faith was on board… More people voted (on where the library should be built) than on anything else, in any other election. It was a record-breaking turnout.”
Space is limited so to make a reservation for this free event, call the library at (585) 968-1668.
The second event, a duck drop, will be held on April 30 at 11 a.m. Plastic ducks, available for purchase for $5 each or three for $10, will be dropped into Griffin Creek at the Mill Street bridge. The first duck to cross the finish line will win $150 and other prizes will be awarded.
The next event sponsored by the Friends will be “Cheers, Cheese and Chocolate,” a winetasting fundraiser and celebration also in honor of the anniversary. It will be held June 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the library. Space is limited and tickets are $20 each as well as group-priced.
Proceeds will go to the library anniversary celebration. Contact the library for more information.