ALBANY (TNS) — New York’s ethics oversight agency has a top staffer to lead its operations after having gone two years with the position unfilled.
And for the first time, that key post at the Joint Commission on Public Ethics will not be filled by a former staffer of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Following a lengthy meeting on Tuesday, JCOPE announced on Wednesday the hiring of Sanford Berland as its executive director. He is the fourth executive director in JCOPE’s 10-year history.
Berland is a former Court of Claims and state Supreme Court justice on Long Island, and also had a long private legal career, including 14 years at Pfizer.
”Judge Berland will be a strong and independent voice to lead the staff of JCOPE and work alongside my colleagues and I,” JCOPE Chair Camille Joseph Varlack said in a statement. “I welcome Judge Berland to the commission, and look forward to the next chapter at JCOPE.”
The executive director hiring took so long — Seth Agata departed from the job in June 2019 — in part because JCOPE’s legislative appointees demanded someone be hired from outside the Albany political orbit. JCOPE has been repeatedly criticized for the apparent influence exerted by the politicians the body is supposed to regulate, particularly Cuomo; all three prior executive directors had at one point previously worked under the governor, which helped feed that perception.
Still, Berland’s hiring comes with some political intrigue.
Earlier this year, former JCOPE Chairman Michael Rozen had signaled to other commissioners that he was supportive of hiring Berland. Subsequently, Rozen abruptly resigned as JCOPE chair for reasons he’s declined to explain. Cuomo immediately replaced Rozen with a former Cuomo staffer, Varlack.
Other Cuomo commissioners on JCOPE had long been pushing to hire the commission’s current general counsel, Monica Stamm, as executive director. (Stamm worked under Cuomo while he was state attorney general.) But at Tuesday’s meeting, at least two Cuomo-appointed commissioners apparently had a change of heart, potentially signaling that Berland’s hiring became acceptable to Cuomo’s office.
Under state law, to hire an executive director, JCOPE’s 14 commissioners must provide at least eight votes for a particular candidate. But the law also contains special voting rules, which require two of the governor’s six appointees — one Democrat and one Republican — to sign off on a hiring.
”Executive Director Berland’s appointment was supported by commissioners representing both major political parties in both the legislative and executive branches of New York state government, as required,” JCOPE’s press release announcing the hiring said.
Under state law, at least one commissioner appointed by a legislative leader from each of the two major political parties also was required to vote in Berland’s favor.
A number of the eight legislative appointees to JCOPE had favored Berland’s hiring for months. Many of the legislative appointees had refused to back Stamm, who had been unable to line up the required votes to win the position.
Berland has at least one connection to Democratic politics: His wife, Susan Berland, is the Democratic majority leader of the Suffolk County Legislatureon Long Island.
Berland’s hiring comes as Cuomo faces several controversies, which could potentially be investigated by JCOPE. It’s unclear whether JCOPE’s commissioners have authorized any investigations into the governor in response.