The Kellogg family had a very hard start to the new year.
Devan Kellogg reports on what happened: “Coming into the new year, our family, like many others, had the misfortune of being hit with COVID-19. I was out of work for the duration of our quarantine … we managed to stay afloat thanks to the little money we had put away in savings, and everything was finally getting back to normal.
"Jan. 7 started just like any other day. My husband went off to work, and the three kids were in school … but that evening things took a turn for the worse. Our dog Corona suffered a broken leg at 8:30 p.m.”
After calling a variety of veterinarian offices they were sent off on slippery roads to the vet in Orchard Park, with Corona in pain and the family distraught. After many consultations and much anguished discussion, the decisions for Corona came down to letting her now-splinted leg maybe heal on its own, leaving her in pain for an extended period, amputation — or euthanasia.
At this point their credit card had reached its maximum and the additional costs would be up to $2,500.
“I had to break the news to my husband and family, and we were devastated with our choices," Devan said. "None of us wanted to lose her. Out of the blue my husband remembered that a high school classmate worked as a vet technician at the SPCA … and I emailed her, asking if there were any other options available. Then the miracle we were praying for happened.”
Someone had donated funds to the SPCA in Cattaraugus County for a medical emergency, “and with incredible generosity the SPCA was able to help us cover the costs of Corona’s amputation, along with help from friends and family. From there it went pretty smoothly … it took Corona only a few days to really adjust but once she got the hang of it, she hops around like nothing ever happened!
"We took her to the SPCA the following week to meet everyone and say how incredibly thankful we were. A big thank you goes out to the amazing staff at the SPCA for not only helping with calls, advice, and the costs, but for following her recovery. You have given her a second chance and we will be forever grateful for that! Also a big thank you goes out to whoever donated the medical funds. Because of you we have our sweet girl as her happy, spunky self today. Thanks to the kindness of others we have a happy ending.”
SPCA manager, Jason Berube said they were happy to help.
“We can’t always help everyone, but are striving to continue to help animals and community members in need. We want to strengthen our bond with the community, townships and other organizations, with the common goal of helping all our furry friends. This particular family and story tugged at my heart and we were so grateful we were able to help save their beloved pet.”
Thanks go out to everyone who has donated to the medical fund, as it’s the biggest cost the SPCA has. There are so many dogs and cats who could make wonderful pets once their medical issues are resolved, so every penny counts.
SHOUT OUT TO LOCAL BUSINESSES: It’s amazing how many donations come in small numbers, and how it adds up. Eight local businesses have kindly allowed SPCA volunteers to put out donation canisters: Allen’s Wellness Store, Ried’s Food Barn, Third Base, On the Side Liquor Store, West End Beverage, East State Wine and Liquor, Park & Shop in Portville and Red's and Trudy’s. They are hoping to find 8 more businesses willing to let them put out canisters, a nice way to build up funds to help sick and injured animals. If any would like to help, email Lila Ervay: lilalee43@twc.com
BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE: So many of her fans donated that the SPCA raised about $5,000, which would have made Betty proud. And many have come to the little gift shop in the SPCA lobby with homemade treats and accessories for your pets. And, don’t forget if you’re an Amazon customer to place your orders through Amazon Smile, which gives a percentage of your purchases to your designated charity, just indicate the SPCA in Cattaraugus County when you sign up.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16, Olean, NY 14760, (716) 372-8492. Open Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 4 p.m., closed Monday. spcacattco.com or check out petfinder.com to see animals for adoption.