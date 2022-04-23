After 40 years, East Otto pottery studio owners plan to retire

EAST OTTO — This year marks the 40th anniversary of Hog Shed Studio Pottery in East Otto. After four decades of creating functional and decorative stoneware, Elliott and Michael Hutten will be retiring in the spring of 2023.
The Huttens, now in their 70s, have decided it’s time to begin moving toward the next chapter of their lives. This will be the final year of full pottery production in their studio, and they are looking ahead to what comes next.
Elliott, one of the area’s most well-known potters, said the decision as not been an easy one, especially for her. They decided it’s time to retire while they are both still healthy and can enjoy it.
“As I’m aging, I can still do a lot of things but lifting a 50-pound box of clay is not as easy as it used to be,” she said. “Working with damp clay and cold glazes in the early spring and late fall is not kind to arthritic hands.”
With the assistance of Michael, Elliott has been producing functional and decorative stoneware for the past 40 years. Working by hand with a potter's wheel, slab roller and simple tools, she has made her pottery with consistency and quality craftsmanship.
Hog Shed Studio Pottery has been a wonderful destination for pottery lovers who have returned each season to add to their collections of original handmade stoneware pottery. Elliott’s pottery has brought joy to so many people who have watched her work on her wheel and browsed the gift shop area for a purchase.
“We’ve met so many wonderful people over the years, and it’s been very personally rewarding. Some have become dear friends,” she said.
UNASSUMING BEGINNINGS
The Huttens married in 1970. Elliott graduated from Daemen College in 1971, earning a degree in Fine Arts with a major in oil painting. As a senior, she took basic ceramics for a semester and got hooked on the medium of clay.
When the opportunity arose, Elliott bought a potter’s wheel that she worked on in the basement of the place where they were living. During that time, she was teaching herself the art of pottery.
The couple moved from Buffalo to their farm in East Otto in 1976. Elliott had been an art teacher in Buffalo for five years, but said there were no art teaching jobs in this area at the time. She substituted a bit, then got a job at Luminite where she worked in the art department for a short time.
The pottery studio opened for business in April 1982 as a means for Elliott to have an outlet for her creativity, and as a way to supplement Michael’s income as a Registered Nurse. It was an ideal solution for the Hutten’s who had two small daughters to raise at home. The couple had little idea of how clay would impact their lives.
The Huttens converted an old machinery shed into the pottery studio. Michael built the first kiln on site. Although Elliott had electricity and heat in her workshop, she worked with no running water until nearly 15 years later. She said the name, Hog Shed Studio Pottery, came from a small hog shed located across the road from their house.
Elliott said Michael, who retired from full-time nursing in May 2021, has been an integral part of the pottery business. She doesn’t think she could run the business without him. Although he’s not an artist and doesn’t create any pottery, one of his biggest contributions to the business is firing the kiln. He also manages their business and takes care of the website.
REGIONAL GROWTH
In 1986, the Huttens became part of East Otto Country, an organization of talented people. She said it’s been a great way to make people aware of the area and what different talents abound in Cattaraugus County.
Elliot is a longtime member of the Tri-County Arts Council and The Chautauqua Area Potters group. The Huttens always participated in the popular Routes to Art Studio Tour with the last event in May 2019.
The couple’s two daughters are now grown. One lives in Geneseo; the other lives near New York City (NYC) and has two little boys, ages two and four. Elliott said they are hoping to move to the NYC area within the next year to be closer to their grandchildren. She said this retirement is the beginning of that process.
The final East Otto Country Holiday Open House will be held Nov. 4-6. The Huttens are also planning a huge Vintage Sale in the spring of 2023.
Hog Shed Studio Pottery, located at 8420 Otto Maples Road near Little Valley, will be producing their usual assortment of high fired stoneware through 2022. They will also be finishing any orders they presently have, but regret that they will not be accepting any new orders.
For more details about the studio, visit online at hogshedstudio.com. The studio is open by chance or appointment. To visit the pottery studio, call (716) 244-2967 or email ehutten49@gmail.com.