African American Center wraps Black History Month with tour, talk

OLEAN — The African American Center for Cultural Development wrapped up Black History month on Monday with an open tour of the center’s new home and a talk at neighboring Jamestown Community College.
After two years of ongoing work, the center at 214 N. Barry St. is nearly ready to open, but the public was invited Monday afternoon to take a look at the progress so far.
Della Moore, director of the African American Center, walked attendees through the first floor of the house, showing where visitors will see items on display, meetings and lectures can be held, films and videos playing and getting something to eat.
“This house has great bones,” she said. “We didn’t want to mess too much with it.”
The house — a beautiful Queen Anne donated to the organization by local attorneys Ed Wagner and Jack Hart last fall — was constructed in the early 1900s and reroofed in recent years.
The renovations are funded primarily through a $225,000 award in 2018 from the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative in addition to matching funds raised by the nonprofit.
Beyond the entry room on the first floor is the Tuskegee Hall, where the center can set up chairs for meetings and presentations — as well as making it a perfect space to rent out for local organizations. Moore said she saved an old lectern from a church in the Jamestown area and has it ready in the corner for speakers.
The room is named after the Tuskegee Airmen, the first African-American military aviators in the U.S. Armed Forces who fought in World War II. A poster board full of information about them is on display on the wall, the first of many more displays on Black history to come.
A smaller room off Tuskegee Hall is the Oscar Micheaux Theater, named for the famous filmmaker and author and pioneer in the industry for both silent and early sound films. His most famous works include “Within Our Gates” and “Body and Soul.”
Moore said the theater will show various clips and videos of and about Black history. She also acquired several old Olean High School auditorium chairs to fit the space.
Across from Tuskegee Hall, a fully renovated kitchen is in the works for commercial use at the adjoining Cafe Afrique where visitors can stop in for a fresh bite to eat. Moore said it will be a full service diner serving out a window between the seating area and kitchen — inspired by the Bethany Lutheran Church. They’re planning on having lunches on the porch during summer.
While the main floor is nearly done, what’s planned for the other levels is still in the planning stages. The basement will feature exhibits on the Underground Railroad and its place in Olean’s past. The second floor is also still under construction, but it could soon be home to a conference room, art gallery, children’s area and Moore’s office.
The museum will be handicap accessible as well with a wheelchair lift elevator that can bring visitors in from the parking lot around the side into the back hall near the kitchen and restrooms.
FOLLOWING THE tour, Moore and the visitors headed across the parking lot for “A Conversation with Olean Historians” in the Cutco Theater at JCC.
Moore was joined by Steve Teachman, president of the Olean Historical Society and director of the Olean Point Museum and Gov. Frank Higgins Carriage House Museum, as they discussed the progress of the cultural center’s renovations and upcoming plans in the city.
Moore said having a night of local historians coming together to talk with an audience came from the local historians’ weekly meetings where they discuss Olean, how it’s changed, what’s gone on and what it was like in past decades.
“We just had a marvelous time talking bout the city we love and the area, how it’s changed, how much it has given to us and how much it has allowed us to do things,” she said. “The museums and the centers are labors of love for people like us — and my back will attest to that.”
Moore said Teachman regularly came to help at the African American center, doing everything from removing parts of walls and installing new ones to painting.
“From one historical society to another, it was my sincere pleasure to help you to move yours along,” Teachman said to her.
The main project for the historical society this year is the Gov. Frank Higgins Carriage House Museum. Teachman said Higgins’ mansion where the carriage house still stands was built in 1898 when he was state Senator. The mansion was sold in 1956 and soon demolished, he said.
“When I got into the history more, I found out Gov. Higgins’ carriage house is still in existence today,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of work. The windows were broken out. There’s a lot of work, but it’s a work of love to put this landmark back where it’s going to be.”
Teachman said the restoration of the carriage house is to time-lock it in 1905 with authentic furniture and accessories for the time period. He said they’ve purchased some furniture, lamps and telephones while they already have a calendar, flag, almanac and paperwork. They’ll even have a buggy.
“We were working on things ahead of time to get to this point, and now we’re to this point,” he said. “Spring is coming, and we’re going to have a good time.”
Looking to the summer, Teachman said the speaker series from the Olean Historical Society is in the works for the third Monday of the month with the first one planned for May 15 at the museum.
One of the projects in the works for this year is applying for more state historical markers, Teachman said, including a tree in Lincoln Park planted by Theodore Roosevelt, the Central Hotel where Al Capone stayed and the Underground Railroad. He said the historical society recently got its tax identification number back so they can apply for grants again.
Visit oleanhistoricalsociety.com and africanamericancenterforculturaldevelopment.org for more information.