African American Center wraps Black History Month with tour, talk

Olean historian Steve Teachman (left) discusses local history with Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development, Monday in the Cutco Theater at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus.

OLEAN — The African American Center for Cultural Development wrapped up Black History month on Monday with an open tour of the center’s new home and a talk at neighboring Jamestown Community College.

After two years of ongoing work, the center at 214 N. Barry St. is nearly ready to open, but the public was invited Monday afternoon to take a look at the progress so far.

