BRADFORD, Pa. — The group of concerned citizens hoping to restore full services to Bradford Regional Medical Center has obtained political support for its mission.
State Rep. Marty Causer, R-Turtlepoint, Bradford City Mayor James McDonald and McKean County Commissioner chairman Tom Kreiner have all voiced support for the group.
Earlier this year, BRMC’s parent company, Upper Allegheny Health System and its parent company, Kaleida Health, consolidated services between BRMC and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
In 2019, the maternity unit was moved to Olean. This year, same-day surgery moved to Olean, as did the critical care unit. The number of medical beds at the hospital were reduced to 10 — the minimum number for the facility to still be counted as a hospital.
While the goal of the Save Our Hospital group is to see those services restored at the hospital, a larger goal is to enhance rural healthcare for the good of the region.
And it seems that may be more attainable than restoring cut services to BRMC.
Dennis McCarthy, spokeman for the hospitals, said, “(Upper Allegheny) health system will not be reversing the transition decision. The factors which drove the transition have not changed. The former model was not and is not sustainable no matter who is running the hospital.”
The Save Our Hospital group and local officials have mentioned seeking other providers to open same-day surgical facilities in Bradford, or to offer other services that have been moved from BRMC to Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
However, McCarthy indicated, the same problems that BRMC had would be a big hurdle for any provider.
“No surgical program can be sustained with a handful of surgeries each week and no maternity program can be sustained with full staff waiting for a birth every three or four days,” he said. “Population loss, volume decline over years and people leaving Bradford to go to other hospitals for services were all contributing factors. As we have said for years, issues in Bradford are the same as rural hospitals across the region and the nation.”
McCarthy added that there are no plans to reduce services further, and Upper Allegheny Health System officials are in the beginning stages of developing plans for the Bradford campus.
“We are actively recruiting specialists and will have a major announcement forthcoming regarding the signing of a specialist for Bradford,” he said.
The Save Our Hospital group, organized by Marty Wilder, Harriet Nevil and Betsy Costello, has been researching the steps taken by Upper Allegheny officials to get to this point. What they’ve found is that local officials were in the dark about the consolidation plans until they were a done deal.
“Our meetings with local politicians unearthed a surprising and important fact: Kaleida’s original plan would have closed all of Bradford’s in-patient beds,” Wilder said. “Kaleida and UAHS officials had intended to eliminate every bed, as is permitted in New York state.”
Speaking to The Era, Causer said, “It was obvious hospital officials had already met with the Pennsylvania Department of Health before I knew anything about it.”
In meetings with hospital officials, Causer was repeatedly told the curtailment of services was “the best” Bradford could expect and, further, that complete closure was still possible.
Bradford City Mayor James McDonald gave The Era some background on the city’s meetings with hospital officials, including former CEO Jeff Zewe and his team.
McDonald said he, council members and city administrator Chris Lucco “did voice our concerns very strongly but the decision was already made by the board of directors, which is in fact comprised of many well-known Bradford community members.”
The board is made up of Mary LaRowe, interim president and CEO of Upper Allegheny; Jeff Belt, chairman, president of SolEpoxy Inc. in Olean, N.Y.; Dr. Muhammed Javed, vice chairman, physician at BRMC and Olean hospital; Jeannine Schoenecker, secretary, former American Refining Group president; Paul Ridley, treasurer, Sundahl Insurance of Bradford; Dr. Shabir Bhayani, physician at BRMC and Olean General; Marc Boutillette, Oracle Inc., Olean; Daniel DeRose, Mazza Mechanical Services, Olean; David Ferguson, LabelPack Automation, Bradford; Lisa Fiorentino, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford; Julie Marasco, Northwest, Bradford; Dr. Zafar Mirza, physician, Olean; Douglas Pisano, St. Bonaventure; Dr. Anil Pradhan, Bradford; David Prince, Databranch, Olean; Melissa Scholl, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Allegany; and Dr. Gilbert Witte, Olean.
Learning that the decision about the consolidation had been made without the community’s knowledge or input, and without that of local officials, has been a red flag for community members concerned about the future of the hospital.
“They weren’t forthright with the community at all,” said Kreiner. The commissioners had been told last November that the Bradford facility was “going through a review,” but no indication was given about the enormity of the changes that were already underway.
According to Wilder, “When officials were ultimately told of the decision, it was presented as a fait accompli — a done deal with no hope of change or negotiation. In years prior, the hospital had always presented a rosy picture of the hospital’s status, the commissioners stated.”
McDonald told The Era he had learned a few things along the way: “Our current hospital situation took root as soon as UAHS took over the hospital. Government (the city) cannot compel private entities or companies to do what we wish or think that they should.
“No one can buy a hospital from a group that doesn’t wish to sell it.
“It appears as though UAHS developed a plan that was 100% financially motivated and that it actually came to fruition,” the mayor said.
He added, “I want to thank the concerned citizens, community leaders and the Save Our Hospital group for keeping the fight going to try to save our hospital. The City absolutely supports new ideas and conversations that could spark new ideas on how to reverse a decision by Kaleida and UAHS that seems to be final.”
Kreiner said the commissioners have kept in touch with Causer’s office and the office of state Sen. Cris Dush in hopes of some good news. “We haven’t heard anything.”
Since the consolidation, many have contacted Causer’s office about the state of local health care.
“I have talked to a lot of people — nurses, EMS providers — about concerns they have with local health care, and with staffing levels both at Bradford and over in Olean,” Causer told The Era.
The Save Our Hospital group is planning a town hall meeting — for which hospital officials have already declined an invitation — for next month. More details will be forthcoming.