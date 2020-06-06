Adventure series author, father of Salamanca resident, releases autobiography

SALAMANCA — E.J. “Russ” McDevitt, author of the popular Danny Quigley series, has recently released the third book of his autobiographical series, “Savage Down Under.” The Canadian writer is the father of Dr. Lynn Ouellette, who has a primary care practice at Great Lakes Physician Practice in Salamanca.
In the action-packed sequel to Books One and Two, McDevitt fights his way across Australia in outback boxing and wrestling troupes, while building a formidable reputation as a hard-hitting boxer with a fighting name, “Russ Savage.”
The Ireland native is no stranger to action. His journey began at age 17 when he emigrated alone from his birthplace to a logging town on Vancouver Island in Canada. After a couple of years, he decided to go see the world and continued on to San Francisco, Hawaii, Fiji and New Zealand where he worked on the docks. He finally ended up in Australia where he traveled on the circuit with several boxing and wrestling troupes for three years.
McDevitt’s life story highlights this exciting and challenging time when, as a young man, he hitchhiked up through Queensland, Australia, and came upon the Royal Show, a popular agricultural exhibition similar to a carnival or fair.
“I ran out of money and decided to stop at Townsville to try to get a job, but nobody was in town. Everybody was at the Royal Show on the outskirts, so I went out to the show grounds and wandered around among the people there,” he said. “I heard drums beating and bells ringing, so I went over to see what was going on. I saw a man introducing a large group of boxers all lined up wearing dressing gowns and shorts.”
According to McDevitt, this man was matching up boxers and inciting the crowd for a big show. He was looking for a volunteer to pair up with a tough Maori wrestler from New Zealand, and there would be a big monetary bonus for anyone who could last three rounds with him.
“I was on the road hitchhiking and needed money, but had no intentions of fighting him,” he said. “I started chatting with a couple of Australians and casually said I used to do some wrestling in Canada. They grabbed me and shoved me up on the stage shouting, ‘We’ve got a guy here who will kill the Maori.’ The long and short of it is, I ended up inside the tent wrestling the Maori and he nearly killed me, but he really taught me about wrestling.”
Although McDevitt didn’t win the match, he was accepted a job with Jimmy Sharman’s Boxing Troupe. He accompanied the troupe on their tour along the east coast where he was exposed to the rough and tumble of being an Outback fighter.
On completion of the tour, he was offered a similar role with another troupe that was heading to Western Australia. He accepted the offer to fulfill his personal goal to travel around Australia but, due to a lack of wrestling challengers, owner Jacky Mandel pressured him to take on a boxing role which, he said, he performed extremely well.
After his adventures in Australia, McDevitt went back to Ireland for a short time before returning to Canada and enlisting in the Canadian Armed Forces as a military policeman for six years. He served three of those years with the NATO Brigade in Europe.
In civilian life, he entered the life insurance industry, eventually opening his own brokerage. As an award-winning Toastmaster in Ireland and the United Kingdom (U.K.), he became a much sought after writer and motivational speaker. He is a qualified N.L.P. Master Practitioner and has appeared on TV in Ireland and Canada. McDevitt now lives in Penticton, British Columbia, Canada with his wife, Marie, and they have six adult children.
As an author, McDevitt believes he has an advantage over many others in the field because he has experienced so much. He brings his first-hand knowledge of dangerous situations to his stories. Due to his adventures in Australia, some have described him as the original Crocodile Dundee.
He has also written five action novels in The Danny Quigley series about a trooper in the U.K.’s elite Special Forces. Although his sixth novel, “The Ground Cries Out,” is unrelated to the Danny Quigley series, it’s still very much a McDevitt story with lots of action and intrigue. He also wrote “How To Transform Your Life,” a personal success journal, available at transformyourlife.ca.
“I’ve been working on my autobiography for about two years,” he said. “Now that it’s finished, I’m currently working on a new Danny Quigley book, ‘Faceless Warriors,’ that takes place in the United States.”
To find out more about McDevitt’s books, visit online at russmcdevitt.com or contact him at empowerint@golden.net. His books are available in paperback or Kindle at Amazon.
(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)