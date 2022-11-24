OLEAN — As a hospital chaplain, I often spend time with the families of patients approaching end of life. Because of this, I understand the importance of making decisions about what types of care you will receive while you still have the capacity to do so.
I hope the following information will help you to make your own decisions and wishes known, by preparing advance directives.
What are advance directives? These are forms which may include, but are not limited to, a health care proxy (HCP), MOLST (Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment), and a living will.
• New York state health care proxy: A document by which you can delegate authority to another adult (called your “agent”) to make health care decisions on your behalf (the “principal”) in the event that you are unable to direct your own care. You may appoint any adult as your health care agent, except for an employee of the hospital or other facility you are currently a patient or resident of, unless that person is related to you by blood, marriage or adoption.
You should also avoid appointing a person who is a health care agent for 10 or more other “principals.”
The HCP form must be completed, signed and dated by the agent in the presence of two adult witnesses who must also sign the proxy. Note that the person who is appointed as “agent” cannot also be a witness on the proxy form.
The form offers you some other options as well:
• You may appoint an “alternate agent” to make decisions on your behalf, should the primary agent not be able to act.
• You may include specific instructions about your wishes on your health care proxy form and you may also set limits to your agent’s authority.
• You may designate a date or certain circumstances under which your health care proxy will expire; otherwise, your proxy will be valid indefinitely. If you want to make changes later, simply fill out a new form and make sure your agent (as well as your doctor, family or friends) are aware of this by giving them a copy. Be aware that if you choose your spouse as your agent or alternate agent and you become divorced or legally separated, the appointment is automatically canceled. However, if you would like your former spouse to remain your agent, you may note this on the current form and date it or complete a new form naming your former spouse as your agent.
On your health care proxy form you should express your wishes regarding organ and tissue donation upon your death. You may choose to donate any organs or tissues needed, or you may specify which ones you are willing to donate. If you do not wish to donate, you should state this on the form. After you have made your choices, sign and date this section of the form.
What happens if I haven’t chosen an agent to make decisions for me?
If no agent has been chosen, New York state Law allows for a “surrogate” to be chosen.
A surrogate is a person from the following list, chosen in the order of priority listed, who is reasonably available and willing and competent to make decisions regarding life sustaining treatment: a) a spouse, if not legally separated from the patient, or the domestic partner (including same-sex domestic partner) b) a son or daughter, 18 years or older c) a parent d) a sibling, age 18 or older e) a close friend.
MOLST (Medical Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment): This is a standardized NYS document (Department of Health form 5003) designed to help health care providers honor the treatment wishes of their patients. A MOLST is intended to summarize a patient’s advance directives, thereby making communication between health care providers about life sustaining treatment smoother and clearer.
It contains a physician order for do not resuscitate (DNR), do not intubate (DNI), and/or other life sustaining treatment that is easily accessible in an emergency, but a MOLST is not intended to replace other advance directives.
The MOLST form contains a section where you can choose whether or not you want medical staff to perform CPR in the event that you have no pulse and/or have stopped breathing.
CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) involves artificial breathing and forceful pressure on the chest to try to restart the heart. It usually involves electric shock (defibrillation) and a plastic tube down the throat into the windpipe to assist breathing (intubation.) It means that all medical treatments will be done to prolong life when the heart stops or breathing stops, including being placed on a breathing machine. Please note: every patient is presumed to have consented to CPR unless a DNR order is entered into the patient’s chart using the MOLST form.
LIVING WILL: Living wills are legally binding documents which stipulate the steps that should be taken if the person signing off is terminally ill, permanently unconscious or otherwise near death and unable to communicate their wishes. There is no standardized form for a living will in New York, but there are forms available online to print. A living will may also be handwritten. To be legally binding, this document must be clearly written and appropriately signed by witnesses confirming these are your wishes, made in sound mental health and without being under duress.
With a new year coming up, please consider including advance directives in your list of resolutions. Your loved ones will be thankful you did.
(Pastor Vickie Hedlund is the pastoral care coordinator/patient liaison at Olean General Hospital.)