OLEAN — Advertisers will help fund thousands of dollars in equipment and other expenses at the city’s ice arena this year.
For the first time, the city of Olean has sold advertisements on the dasher boards around the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth Bureau and Recreation Department. So far, 10 vinyl banner ads have been installed, with eight more on the way.
Shewairy said the ads are $1,150 each for a two-year contract. For each contract, $500 a year will go to the city, with $150 charged up front for printing by RPJ Ready Print. Rec center manager John Andhor said 80% of the funds will go to the city, with 20% set aside to help Olean Youth Hockey with ice time.
“They’re one of our biggest users,” he said, adding the group has been helping the center and deserves assistance from the city.
There is space for more interested parties, officials said.
“We’ve got around 20, 21 spots,” for the full size ads, Andhor said, but the ends of the rink near the goals will not receive ads due to wear and tear from pucks. However, “there’s room for some smaller places” around the rink to advertise that should have a lower price.
In addition, Andhor said the city’s two Zamboni ice conditioning machines will receive vinyl wraps later this month advertising local manufacturer Ka-Bar.
“It’s nice to have one company do both,” he said, as the city uses both machines through the season and an advertiser on the older machine, which receives less use, could feel shorted on the deal.
There are other options to review before the 2024-25 ice season, too.
“I want to work on the in-ice logos next season, but I have to start that in July,” Andhor said, due to the time to get the logos made before the ice is formed on the rink in late August.
The ice is expected to open Aug. 28 for team practices, and a schedule for public skating will be released at a later date, Shewairy said.
“We had 12,000 people come through those doors last season for ice skating, not counting the teams or spectators,” he added, giving an idea of what the visibility of the new ads will be.
“This has been a long time coming,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, noting it has been five years since the idea was first seriously considered. The Olean Local Development Corp. originally looked at leasing the space to sell ads, but it was later determined the city could do it without going through the nonprofit group.
The city’s share will go toward ice rink purchases, like ice and roller skates, materials for activities, and other expenses. Shewairy noted the rink, which received a major overhaul in the mid-2010s, could use a concessions stand to offer hot food to rink users and other visitors to the site and the adjacent War Vets Park.
Potential advertisers may contact the city at reccenter@cityofolean.org for more information.