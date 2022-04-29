Adopt-a-Nurse program supporting frontline workers at OGH

OLEAN — Sarah Prymak has seen what COVID-19 can do firsthand.
A registered nurse and nurse manager at Olean General Hospital, Prymak had been dealing with pandemic in the ICU for many months, and after a trying week this past winter with multiple COVID-related deaths, she was struggling.
“My heart was so grieved for the families and the overwhelming amount of COVID deaths in such a short time span,” she recalled.
One particular night, Prymak stopped by to see her sister, Amber Peters, who saw how hurt and broken Prymak was. “Seeing how hurt I was, she knew I wasn’t the only person in the hospital hurting,” she recalled.
After seeing the despair and sadness of the nurses in the community during this pandemic, Peters and their mother, Karen Walters-Prymak, launched the Adopt-A-Nurse program for Olean General.
Both Peters and Walters-Prymak had recently recovered from contracting COVID-19, Prymak said, and knew the toll it takes on people. With backgrounds in social work, she said her sister and mom have huge hearts and wanted to make a difference, especially after researching the effects of COVID on healthcare workers including one story about a nurse who committed suicide.
“They wanted to do something that would bring some cheer and happiness to our hurting hospital and show their love and support for all the hard work healthcare workers do,” she said. “They wanted to lift the spirits of the nurses here at OGH before something so devastating as suicide happened to our area nurses.”
Prymak and Peters discussed some ideas, such as making a gift basket of goodies or a gift card for dinners so nurses didn’t have to go home and stress about feeding their families — something to show the nurses that they are thought of, prayed for and, above everything else, appreciated.
That’s when Peters started the Adopt-A-Nurse Facebook page in January, hoping to get community involvement or interest but was ultimately so thankful and blown away by the positive response.
“Starting small so as not to overwhelm people with the numbers, she broke the nurses down by units, starting in the ICU where they were hit the hardest, and has now branched out to the second floor nurses and will continue to do so until every nurse has been ‘adopted’ by someone,” Prymak explained.
Peters asks for the number of nurses in the units and then posts that on the Facebook page, matching each nurse to a person. She then sets a date to have the baskets delivered to her so, if need be, she can make up for the shortage if any so that no nurse is left out.
“Once she has a gift basket or card for all the nurses, she then delivers them to the hospital where I can disperse them to the recipients,” Prymak said.
Many individuals who own small craft businesses also made beautiful handmade gifts, Prymak said, putting so much love and time into making the beautiful gifts that brought so much joy to the nurses.
“All the nurses were so happy and so grateful for all the support from the community,” she said. “Seeing how much joy it brought the nurses has restored all of our faith in the support and kindness from the community. It was a beautiful reminder of why we chose to be nurses and serve the community with so much love.”
Items included in baskets range from treats, snacks, lotion, candles, shampoo, water bottles, gift cards, coffee mugs, tea and soaps. Adding a card or a note of appreciation would be appreciated, as are handmade gifts and crafts.
“We had someone make a ‘movie night’ themed basket with microwavable popcorn and slippers and popcorn container, another made a ‘spa basket’ with bubble bath soap, lotion, a face mask etc.,” Prymak said.
Individual sized snacks and granola or cereal bars are great for travelers that stay at the hotel or book a room somewhere and don’t have the luxuries of home, Prymak said. Someone made a “soup” basket with a bowl, crackers and a few microwavable soups with small candy bars for a treat.
“Our travelers greatly appreciated that,” she said. “Area gift cards are a nice way to show case local restaurants that someone traveling might not know about.”
In recent weeks, the county has seen a significant decrease in positive COVID numbers, but Prymak said she thinks all the nurses who have worked through the pandemic are still traumatized and are apprehensive that the numbers will rise again.
“We are all still reeling from the last wave of COVID and the devastation we have seen,” she said. “We are all still trying to heal from the heartache and pain we have witnessed. My sister Amber and I just want to what we can to help ease that trauma and show some gratitude, to bring joy back into so many hurting hearts.”
For those wanting to get involved, join the Facebook page by searching “Adopt-A-Nurse Olean General Hospital” and let Peters know you’d like to help out. For those that don’t have Facebook, email Peters at ajdxpeters@yahoo.com.