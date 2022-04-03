OLEAN — The name of the largest substance abuse treatment group in the county changed on Friday, but those walking in the door will hardly notice for now.
Council on Addiction Recovery Services merged with CASA-Trinity on Friday, said CAReS’ former Executive Director Michael Prutsman, joining an organization handling addiction treatment services in six counties in two states.
However, when a client walks in for an intake appointment or to receive treatment, they will be greeted by the “same people, the same system, regardless of program,” Prutsman said, with the around 85 staff at the agency to remain. “That was one of the things we were adamant about from the very beginning, and CASA-Trinity has been great about it.”
The potential for a merger was first announced in July 2021, taking more than a year to come to fruition.
“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than CAReS to work with to grow high quality services throughout the Southern Tier,” said CASA-Trinity’s Chief Executive Officer Ann Domingos, adding “the CAReS team has enthusiastically welcomed our team and we are all excited to work and grow together.”
The biggest changes will be behind the scenes, with work in information technology, compliance reporting and financial billing to be tied in with CASA-Trinity’s existing systems.
“CASA-Trinity is a large enough agency that they have an IT department, they have a compliance department,” he said, adding that it is common at smaller agencies like CAReS to place such burdens on existing employees, who “have to shoulder their other work, too.
“Initially, those were the reasons the board here at CAReS … looked at ‘maybe we need an affiliation.’” Prutsman said.
Prutsman, who has assumed the role of chief development and engagement officer with CASA-Trinity, said he welcomes his new role.
“It’s a community engagement piece, and I’m very excited about that.”
WITH A LARGER organization backing local staff, “I do expect it provides us the stability of services and the expansion of services here in the county,” Prutsman said.
“We’re expanding our residential — we’re not sure what that’s going to look like at this point,” he said, adding a capital project is being planned.
A bigger change is expected, offering services beyond addition.
“We’re expanding some additional mental health services at some point,” he added, but did not have additional details to share at this time.
CAReS was founded in 1974, first focusing on prevention education, information and referral services. A school-based prevention program was implemented in 1984, followed by outpatient counseling services in 1986, and the agency’s first inpatient facility opened in 1990.
CASA-Trinity is the result of addition recovery agencies from Chemung, Livingston, Steuben and Tioga counties in New York and Bradford County, Pa., merging into one organization.
CAReS serves hundreds of people on a regular bases, and thousands throughout the year.
“Our outpatient caseload is between 350 to 380 people at any time,” Prutsman said, in addition to the inpatient facility in Westons Mills. “We have 53 beds that are generally full.”
In addition, the organization works in drug abuse prevention at schools throughout the county.