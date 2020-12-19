OLEAN — A 55-year-old business will get a facelift thanks to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
On Friday, Acme Business of 313-317 W. State St., announced it has partnered with Olean Business Development Corp. for a $40,000 grant to renovate the three storefronts at the business.
The project will restore the century-old building, allowing for updates to design and signage, as well as repairs to the facade. Structural repairs are planned
“We’re all very excited to see the new face of Acme Business here in Olean, this project will give our 1950s storefront a modern look to go with our modern business solutions,” said Jim Finch, owner of Acme Business, adding the business will spend a total of $63,000 on the project. “As a growing local business, we’re pleased to partner with the OBDC and with Ryan Loucks to get our project underway and continue to improve our Olean community.”
Funds for the grant come from the $600,000 Downtown Revitalization & Rehabilitation Fund, one of 12 programs funded in 2018 from the $10 million state DRI award to the city. The program was to establish a matching grant fund to encourage and support investment in downtown properties. Funds could be used for façade renovations and interior renovations, including upper floor housing renovations or conversions and first floor retain improvements. The fund is managed by OBDC.
The Acme Business revitalization project will create contracting jobs within the Olean community through local contracting firm, Loucks Construction, and support various local businesses with all products being purchased from area vendors.
Slated to begin mid-December, the building project will provide a modern revival of a long-standing business in the Olean cityscape, officials said. The improved space will allow Acme Business to project the development externally that its business is experiencing in scope and client base, as it grows its cybersecurity and IT enterprise internally.
Begun in 1965 as a Royal Typewriter dealer, the firm has expanded its services over the ensuing decades to offer business productivity solutions for IT and networking services, managed print, managed documents, mailing systems, phone systems, telecom and VoIP, cybersecurity, and camera surveillance systems.
