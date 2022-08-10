Houghton exhibit

 Provided

HOUGHTON — Houghton University will host an exhibition of artist Nick Blosser’s paintings titled “Territory,” on display from Sept. 2 through Oct. 9 in the Ortlip Gallery at the Center for the Arts.

All are welcome to attend the exhibit’s opening reception on Sept. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a gallery talk beginning promptly at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

