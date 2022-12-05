Ellicottville Greens

From left are Luis Ernesto Perez of Ellicottville Greens, Kristen Ryan and Todd Palmer of St. Bonaventure University and Gabe Bialkowski of Ellicottville Greens.

 Provided

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Now in its second iteration, the Laine Business Accelerator recently awarded $5,000 to each of nine Olean region businesses. Profiles of three of those businesses are included today.)

Businesses often face misconceptions when introducing their products to the buying public. Such was the challenge facing Gabe Bialkowski when he began touting Ellicottville Greens, a purveyor of indoor- and locally grown greens and herbs.

TimberHut

Brooks Anderson of TimberHut.
Max Brie

Max Brie of Dalorum

