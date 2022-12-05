(EDITOR’S NOTE: Now in its second iteration, the Laine Business Accelerator recently awarded $5,000 to each of nine Olean region businesses. Profiles of three of those businesses are included today.)
Businesses often face misconceptions when introducing their products to the buying public. Such was the challenge facing Gabe Bialkowski when he began touting Ellicottville Greens, a purveyor of indoor- and locally grown greens and herbs.
“Typically, when you mention indoor gardening, two thoughts often come to mind: it’s more expensive and it doesn’t taste as good,” Bialkowski said. “Well, neither is true. First, our goal is to grow our products locally, such that the produce is coming directly and not shipped across the country — or from another country.
“And we invite people to taste-test our product,” he said. “They taste as good if not better than what’s available. Because we’re shipping locally, we save on those costs, so we can offer our products at a comparable price.”
To be succinct, he said, “We believe that foods should be grown in the communities that are consuming them.”
Bialkowski’s overall goal is to launch a network of sustainable, indoor vertical farms, all serving communities within 100 miles of those farms.
Soon to open a facility in Cattaraugus County, Ellicottville Greens traces its 2019 genesis to that village, though it had to close that site after a rental agreement expired. Now with sites in Clarence and Buffalo, the company is eager to sink its roots into Cattaraugus County.
“We think this county is the ideal place for our new site,” Bialkowski said. “We want to work with the local hospital and with the school districts to provide them with fresh, locally sourced greens that are healthier and provide excellent nutritional value for the people they serve.”
Currently, the company offers 22 different types of “green” crops, and are experimenting with the indoor growing of mushrooms.
In December, the company will host an introductory event in Olean, where it will display its wares to businesses so they can experience the quality of its offerings.
“There are three keys’ buyers are looking for,” he said. “Quality, less spoilage and sourced locally. We check the boxes on all three.”
His experience with the Laine Business Accelerator has had several advantages, but what impresses Bialkowski the most is that it “brings like-minded people together. A room full of entrepreneurs sharing ideas and advice and helping each other out is truly a great way for the ecosystem to grow,” he said.
And growth, of course, is what Ellicottville Greens is all about.
TimberHut
By thinking small, Brooks Anderson is dreaming big.
Anderson, whose business, TimberHut Cabin Company, has carved a niche for itself in constructing downsized, well-appointed living accommodations for campgrounds and similar areas, has fine-tuned his approach to his growing enterprise.
“We started in the summer of 2020 by building accessory dwelling units (ADUs), mostly hunting lodges and similar structures,” he said. “They had electricity, hardwood flooring, solid wood paneling…our goal, our mission was to build these small houses with the same attention to building a house.”
Anderson said the business found a successful enough niche “to keep the lights on,” but wanted to get into more business-to-business selling.
“We pivoted to selling to campgrounds, resorts, etc,” he said. “We discovered there was a tremendous demand for products like ours, and we concentrated our efforts on that audience.”
TimberHut’s park models have proven to have some built-in advantages for campgrounds such as KOA or Jellystone.
“For the most part, park models are not subject to permitting or property taxes,” he said. “And the campgrounds like the fact that our units are not cookie-cutter models. They are unique, and, in fact, we have an AIA-accredited architect who works with us. Our sweet spot for clients is that we design to their specific requirements.”
Also, TimberHut’s building standards exceed those required by RVIA and ABSINTHE 119.5 standards, Anderson added.
Anderson said the campground landscape is changing, with more and more being purchased by corporations.
“And they have taken an interest in replacing traditional camp sites with our products. Our market is the high end of this demographic.”
Most indicative of that demographic is the Yonder Escalante resort in southern Utah.
“Yonder is an upscale eco resort, catering to those who enjoy the outdoors — hiking and such — but wanted to come back to sleep in a nice lodging with a comfortable bed and enjoy a glass of wine. We have 20 units on order from Yonder, featuring lots of glass so those who stay in the units can continue to enjoy the beautiful scenery.”
Anderson’s foray into the Laine Business Accelerator has provided him with a sense of being with a group of people who are in similar situations as he is experiencing.
“This is kind of a lonely business,” he said. “I’m making decisions that affect people’s livelihoods. With the Accelerator, it’s not just the mentors and others who are so helpful, it’s those who are experiencing the same growing pains and questions that I face every day. The camaraderie is there, and it has been very, very helpful.”
Anderson’s business is expected to grow 10-fold in the next year, he said. From a small start to bigger dreams — that’s the TimberHut story.
Dalorum
Max Brie turned a personal near-disaster into an incredible opportunity, and, as a result, he’s helping thousands of student-athletes across the country to enjoy a better experience.
Brie suffered a serious concussion while playing lacrosse—so devastating in its severity that he had to learn life all over again. “I went from being this invincible, 21-year-old to what I was then — someone unable to get out of my room, someone who fainted 20 minutes after standing up.
“And there were not many resources for me as a student-athlete recovering from a traumatic injury” he said. “I made a vow that if I ever got better, I would help others—other student-athletes who need help.”
And thus, Dalorum was born.
“There are more than 300,000 athletes who play Division II and Division III sports, and thousands upon thousands more who compete at the Division I level who will never play professionally,” he said. “And while the NCAA’s NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) allows student athletes to profit off of their fame, less than 1 percent of those athletes actually receive any significant revenue for the NIL opportunity.
“Let’s stop trying to create deals that put $20 in a student-athlete’s pocket one time,” he said. “And let’s address the issues that student-athletes deal with. For example, mental health is a major flashpoint for college athletes. And 55% of college athletes graduate with student loans.
“Who’s helping them with their mental health? Who’s helping them deal with their student loans,” he asked.
At no cost to student-athletes, Dalorum has been able to provide a wide range of free resources from its “teammates” — companies and concerns that pay a fee to be a part of Brie’s solutions for the problems that plague the student-athlete community.
“How can we talk about million-dollar programs at schools when we’re seeing student-athletes commit suicide under the duress they’re experiencing?”
Dalorum offers up to a month of free 24-7 counseling services for athletes, as well as a bevy of specialized Zoom nights for athletes who, for example, want to get into med school or law school.
“What we’re doing is building a community,” he said. “Many of our athletes tend to stay in the general area they attend college, so, if one of our teammates is a bank that can help an athlete negotiate a better rate on a student loan, the bank and the athlete are forging a relationship that will benefit both in the future.”
Brie’s involvement in the Laine Business Accelerator program has opened his eyes “to all of these amazing local businesses,” he said. “Just the ability to sit down with everyone and talk about their current issues, to support them and for them to support us. It’s been such a rewarding experience.”
And that’s exactly what Brie is trying to do with Dalorum—give student-athletes the community to build lifelong rewarding experiences.
(All nine selected businesses will be a part of the Laine Business Accelerator community showcase at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cutco Theatre on the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community Collegein Olean. A reception will follow at The Hub at Laine Place at 301 N. Union St. For more information, visit LaineBusinessAccelerator.com.)