BELMONT — The Allegany County Area Foundation June grants support youth, the arts, libraries and public health.
The Allegany County Area Foundation awarded the following grants at its June 15 meeting:
• Alfred Montessori School: $750 to update pre-school classroom instructional materials.
• Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Handicapped: $750 from ACAF’s Shear Fund in support of community outreach and education programing and ACABVH will be offering in collaboration with other agencies and organizations.
• Angelica Community Radio (WRAQ 92.7FM): $1,000 to help bring MXBETH, Shake on the Lake’s fun, creative interpretation of Shakespeare’s MacBeth, to Angelica this summer. Shake on the Lake is a professional theater company based in Perry that brings theater to rural communities. The Angelica program is slated for July 31.
• Wide Awake Club Library (Fillmore): $750 for the Youth Services Collection Rejuvenation Project. This effort will update the library’s youth and young adult collection, purchasing new titles and replacing popular books that are worn out.
• Whitesville Library: $462 in support of a special summer children’s event, set for Aug. 12 during the bicentennial. This activity will complement other celebrations being planned and help introduce local kids to the library.
• Wellsville YMCA: $516 from ACAF’s Moogan Fund to provide local youth with memberships to the YMCA.
To learn more about the foundation, contact Bruce Campbell at (595) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.