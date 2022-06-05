BELMONT — The Allegany County Area Foundation (ACAF) recently made grants in support three local organizations.
ACAF awarded $600 to Leadership Allegany. The Foundation provides an annual scholarship in this amount for a local early- or mid-career professional to attend the organization’s innovative nine-month professional development program.
The Village of Cuba is well-positioned to be a key part of the Genesee Valley Trail Town Initiative, and ACAF has awarded $1500 to assist the community’s efforts in this area. This $1500 grant to Cuba Friends of Architecture provides for the purchase of ten flat screen display monitors that will be placed at local businesses and linked to a Yodek cloud-based media system. The displays will provide residents and visitors with information about the Genesee Valley Canal Greenway Trail, maps, and local history, services, events, and weather.
ACAF awarded $700 to the Salvation Army Wellsville Corps for the replacement of its nursery flooring. The work was completed by a local contractor.
ACAF executive director Bruce Campbell notes that while ACAF’s Grant Committee was not scheduled to meet until mid-June they reviewed these requests ahead of that. ‘Each of these was either an immediate need or a project with a compressed timeframe, so our grant committee met by email ahead of our scheduled meeting. We can usually be flexible like this on timing and we’re glad to be able to help these organizations that do so much good in the county. We’ll still convene in June and will have more grants to announce following that meeting.’
To learn about applying for a grant or establishing a grant fund contact Bruce Campbell at director@acafny.org or 585-296-5616.