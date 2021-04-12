BELMONT — Genesee Library, Genesee Valley Central School, Cuba Circulating Library and the Wellsville American Legion are receiving grants from the Allegany County Area Foundation.
The Robert Christian Fund, which supports activities related to local history, will provide $429 to the American Legion Riders Post 702 for its efforts to clean up and restore Wellsville’s Nathaniel Johnson Cemetery.
The 400 persons interred in this historic site include more than two dozen veterans, including some who served in the Civil War and the War of 1812.
ACAF’s Thomas F. and Laura L. Moogan Family Fund is supporting the Cuba Circulating Library’s Story Walk project with a $327 grant. This creative activity encourages literacy and fitness by posting pages from a children’s book along an accessible, walkable path.
The Genesee Library will use a $1,000 grant to purchase a storage shed, necessitated by the need to plan more outdoor activities and to move indoor activities outside, in the interest of social distancing. This support came from ACAF’s Allegany Fund.
The Allegany Fund is also supporting Genesee Valley Central School’s plans to host a free Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic with a $1,500 grant (see www.ramusa.org for more information). Slated for October 2021, RAM has the potential to see 400-500 visitors; ACAF’s donation will help GVCS provide for the 200 or so volunteers that will staff the event.
"Our local organizations are very proactive and flexible in identifying and meeting community needs," said ACAF Executive Director Bruce Campbell. "These grant requests are good examples of that approach and we are really pleased to support them."
For information on how to establish a fund or to contribute to existing funds, contact Campbell at (585) 296-5616 or director@acafny.org.