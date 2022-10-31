WELLSVILLE — When Paige Lounsberry was a new mother, with her husband away in the U.S. Army, she found herself struggling.
“I started attending La Leche League meetings and the support I found there helped me build my confidence as a mother and really changed my outlook on life," she told members of the Wellsville Business and Professional Women Club recently. "I finally had a friend group I could turn to.”
That began her journey to become a lactation consultant. She decided she wanted to be able to offer support to other struggling parents and she started studying to become a La Leche League leader herself.
The mother of two from Scio has an associate's degree from Fayetteville (N.C.) Technical Community College. She also attended SUNY Jamestown Community College to earn her certification as a lactation consultant.
Moving back to Wellsville, Lounsberry led groups here for a time, until she began working at the local WIC Program, offering lactation support. Her supervisor mentored her to begin the process of obtaining her certification.
She sat for the board exam in September and will receive her results in early December.
“I am excited to hopefully achieve this long-sought certificate so that I can better provide lactation services to the area, as most rural hospitals in Western New York do not have their own (certified lactation consultants) on staff," Lounsberry said. "I am so grateful to the Wellsville Business and Professional Women's Club for offering me a scholarship which helped cover the cost of my board exam.”
At the BPW meeting, Lounsberry received the second half of her $500 scholarship award. She currently works for WIC, which entails providing lactation support at Jones Memorial Hospital three days a week.
The Wellsville Business and Professional Women Club was started in 1924 by four women and today they have about 25 active members from Wellsville and surrounding towns. The BPW club consists of the Olive Twig of the Jones Memorial Hospital. BPW scholarships have been given every year since 1969 to help graduates attend college.