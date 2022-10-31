Paige Lounsberry

Paige Lounsberry works with the WIC Program in providing lactation support to new mothers.

WELLSVILLE — When Paige Lounsberry was a new mother, with her husband away in the U.S. Army, she found herself struggling.

“I started attending La Leche League meetings and the support I found there helped me build my confidence as a mother and really changed my outlook on life," she told members of the Wellsville Business and Professional Women Club recently. "I finally had a friend group I could turn to.”

