In April I was accompanied by retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean Coulter and retired Master Sgt. Francisco Morales to honor World War II veterans at the Eldred WWII Museum in Eldred, Pa.
Morales is the director of the Office of Veterans Services at St. Bonaventure University. We were also joined by retired Army Sgt. Sara Hillyard, a PFC Dwyer Peer Support Program coordinator, and her husband, Jaryd.
My visit to the museum resulted after Cuba resident Nancy Robinson contacted me over the winter to assist with researching and understanding the military discharge form, the DD-214, concerning her brother, Gerald “Jerry” Jones. Unlike most who contact me asking for assistance, Mrs. Robinson had critical documentation like the DD-214, which helped fill in the gaps of the few details her brother Jerry shared with family members regarding his WWII service prior to his recent death.
I am a believer in Honorable Service After Honorable Discharge and try to assist both military and civilian personnel in service to veterans and our community. Because of my service background I often get inquiries from family members looking to gain a glimpse into the life of their beloved veteran after they are gone.
Topics range from where they served to, “What do these special codes mean on this government document?” — and a myriad of other topics.
In this case, as I researched units and assignments associated with Jerry, I learned of a not so much talked about campaign that initiated in Brazil during World War II. Further digging connected dots to former Cuba, N.Y. resident and WWII veteran Joseph Leo, who was a gunner on a B-17 bomber with the 8th Army Air Corps, which was supplied through routes that were the responsibility of Jerry’s unit.
Having met many WWII veterans, I used the opportunity in Eldred to not only recognize the service of Jerry Jones and Joe Leo, but also that of Frank Emond, who I met in Pensacola, Fla., and Art Rogers, a WWII veteran, who I met in Mooresville, N.C.
Emond was being recognized in Pensacola at the Naval Air Station Museum as one of the few Pearl Harbor survivors. His story in his own words can be heard on the American Veterans Center website, americanveterancenter.org.
Rogers was not only a Navy veteran but also worked on the Manhattan Project. I spent the day with Art captivated by his personal accounts of working with Enrico Fermi, whose name was on the walls of the Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Plant where I worked for 27 years.
I acknowledged one of the most generous and kind gentlemen, Nico van Zwanenberg, a veteran of WWII. I had the honor of presenting the colors to his family at his funeral in Cuba last year. Nico rounded out the group of five being acknowledged, each through a $100 gift in support of the museum.
I took the opportunity to address a group of students visiting the museum with regard to being positive citizens and building plans to fulfill their dreams. It was heartwarming and comforting to have several of the students come over after my comments to ask questions and shake my hand.
Museum curator Steve Appleby, also an Army veteran, received the donation for the museum along with background information on each of the WWII veterans collected to add to the museum’s archives.
It is important to understand our American history from every angle possible to develop a personal image and connection to where we have been as a people. The Eldred WWII Museum, through its efforts, has helped to preserve history in its many different forms. Much of the museum is interactive with period pieces and personal stories captured for generations to follow.
I have been to multiple military museums around the United States, Canada and other placed around the world. The Eldred WWII ranks high in its artifacts and is head and shoulders above most regarding the personal accounts recorded in its archives. The museum has updated displays and information and is well worth a visit.
I urge every military veteran to take your family and all families to take your military veteran, kids and grandkids for an interactive day of conversation and sharing.
(Retired U.S. Army Brigadier Gen. Arthur G. Austin Jr. lives in. Cuba.)