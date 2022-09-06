A collective breath of fresh air was felt — both figuratively and literally — across the region Tuesday morning as the first day of school began for many districts.
For the first time since 2019, the first day of school didn’t require everyone to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart or have to log in to class through Zoom.
In Olean, Dr. Genelle Morris, the school district superintendent, said it was great to see the kids in groups as many of them sat six to a table in the cafeteria when they previously could only seat four. She said the students were able to have more face-to-face social time with their friends after a long summer.
“It was so cute to see everyone smiling and happy to be back at a normal school day,” she added. “I’m so excited, it was a great first day and I can’t wait for the rest of the year.”
Morris said she visited each of the district’s schools, starting at the high school, where two assemblies were held with Charles Clark, one of the nation’s top resilience and mental health motivational speakers. Clark talked about staying focused and being present, something Morris said the students responded well to.
“It was a really great day,” she said. “Everyone seemed so excited to be here, everybody was smiling, I got high-fives from the seniors.”
At Washington West Elementary, Morris said the school is still in construction for the ongoing capital project. Still, they’re making the best of it en route to a beautifully renovated building.
“They’ve taken it on as a topic to have in all of the school’s curriculum,” she said. “As you walk by, you’ll see their names written on hardhats, they have little kid-sized hardhats everywhere.”
At East View Elementary, Morris said everything was decorated in red and gold as eager young students and their parents entered the building.
“You could just see the excitement everywhere,” she added.
Morris said there were thankfully no hiccups or bumps along the way. She said the high school and Olean Intermediate Middle School morning drop-offs went smoothly and students made it to homeroom without incident.
“When I went over to Washington West and East View, the only thing is we’re going to have to get in the routine of how to come into the bus loop,” she said. “Other than that, nothing.”
Down the road in the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, superintendent Tony Giannicchi also said the day went off wonderfully with a lot of enthusiasm, especially from the adults. By not having the worries from COVID overhead, he said that underlying stress from an unknown factor isn’t there and everyone can feel a lot more excited about the first day.
“We’re not wondering are we going to finish, are we going remote, are you going to get sick, what’s going to happen?” he said. “You take that part out of it, it’s pretty nice.”
The district welcomed 12 new staff this fall, including a new elementary principal, so there was plenty of enthusiasm to go around, Giannicchi said.
“To have 10 or 12 percent of your staff starting new, it’s pretty exciting,” he added.
Another new hire is Curtis Peters, the district’s transportation supervisor, who Giannicchi said was great for the first day. After changing a couple of the bus routes, he said there are still some things that could be done to make them more efficient, but otherwise, all went smoothly.
“I’d say those are our only bumps, but that’s to be expected since it happens every year,” Giannicchi said.
Also on campus this morning were a number of New York State Troopers greeting students and staff. Giannicchi expressed his appreciation for them making it out, adding that they’ll be stopping by the schools regularly during the year.
“There was a nice presence this morning, so it was a good start,” he added. “Good for the kids to see it.”