A-L School Board to consider new auditorium sound system

ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School Board of Education will be asked to consider a contract to replace the sound system in the Middle/High School auditorium when it meets tonight.
Syracuse Scenery was the lowest responsible bidder on the school district’s 2023 Capital Outlay Project. The $278,000 cost — mostly for a new sound system — will be paid with $92,000 from the capital outlay fund and $186,000 from the general fund.
The board is expected to approve the Capital Outlay Project as a type II action under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), and designate the school board the lead agency for the project.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said the district’s projects are highly leveraged with state funding opportunities. “We leverage as much state aid as possible on smaller projects as well.” That helps keep the percentage of local tax funds to a minimum, he added.
On Jan. 31, the Board of Education approved at Giannicchi’s recommendation, nearly $1.2 million in bids for the Middle/High School HVAC project were approved.
They include $81,000 for general construction by Kinley Corp., $1,059,000 for mechanical from Mollenberg Benz and $49,000 for electrical from Ahlstrom Schaeffer.
Then, on Feb. 28 the board authorized reconstruction and construction improvements at both the elementary and middle/high schools at a maximum cost of up to $1.3 million using funding from the American Rescue Plan.
The board meets at 6:30 tonight in Room 42 at the Middle/High School.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)