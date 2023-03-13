A-L School Board to consider new auditorium sound system

Members of the Allegany-Limestone Drama Club rehearse “Beauty and the Beast” last month in the Middle/High School auditorium. The school board will decide on a new sound system tonight.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Central School Board of Education will be asked to consider a contract to replace the sound system in the Middle/High School auditorium when it meets tonight.

Syracuse Scenery was the lowest responsible bidder on the school district’s 2023 Capital Outlay Project. The $278,000 cost — mostly for a new sound system — will be paid with $92,000 from the capital outlay fund and $186,000 from the general fund.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Local & Social