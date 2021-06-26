ALLEGANY — A beautiful summer night greeted the 86 graduates of the Allegany-Limestone Central High School Class of 2021 on Friday as they walked through a floral arbor and onto the football field for the 26th annual commencement ceremonies.
The ceremonies, held behind the campus on Five Mile Road, had been changed to Friday from Saturday to avoid rain predicted for the weekend. Family and friends of the graduates watched the ceremony from bleachers at the field. The event included a greeting by Principal Kimberly Moore, vocal selections and the awarding of diplomas and rose ceremony by Ashley Malpiedi, school counselor.
In her welcome address, Julia Brennan, salutatorian, spoke of the early school years the graduates had experienced and the patience and support of the teachers and staff. Brennan then spoke of the challenges the class had encountered over the past year due to the pandemic.
“This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, yet it has given the class of 2021 a distinct experience to which no other graduating class can relate,” Brennan said. “The loss of the sense of a community was one of the most difficult aspects of our senior year. During virtual learning we sat in our rooms staring at screens until the faces of students were forgotten, replaced with glowing icons.”
She noted the students began to grow apart because of class sizes as low as three kids and the separation between opposite tracks.
“The increasing absence of class pride was further emphasized by the loss of sports seasons, spirit weeks, musicals, pep rallies and more,” Brennan continued. “However, in spring we began to see a glimmer of hope as conditions improved. The community grasped this bit of optimism with everything we had and turned hard times into kindness.”
She said this was evidenced through the can drives, making cards for the elderly, adopting local families in need, and the Spoil the Seniors project.
“There was one moment on Senior Skip Day that I will never forget,” Brennan commented. “Hand in hand, or rather paddle by paddle, over half of the graduating class kayaked down the Allegany River together. We talked and laughed with some seniors I had not seen all year and some seniors that I have known since pre-K. It did not matter what friend group or stereotypical cliques we belonged to. We let go of our fear, stress and worries and let the river take us away, one undivided, resilient class.”
In his farewell address, Ryan Wisniewski, valedictorian, shared an adage from his grandfather.
“One of grandpa’s favorite sayings is, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” Wisniewski recalled. “I’m sure this will cause a fun conversation later, but I’m going to have to modify this statement a little, seeing as I am going into engineering. I think the reason for fixing something is not whether it is broken, but whether or not it can be broken.
“Sometimes in order to move forward, one needs to break something purposefully, so that it can be fixed.”
Wisniewski then told his classmates the message he wanted to impart upon them was that it is okay to take risks as this is necessary to keep the world moving.
“Yes, there’s a line between good and bad risks, but lines are constant — they stay in the same place. And since life thus far has taught us where this line is, it will always be easy for us to find.”
Wisniewski concluded by saying he wished he could say “that we’ve taken all the major risks already, and that it will be smooth sailing from here on out, but that would just be a lie.
“Yes, we’ve done a lot, but it’s nothing compared to what we will all go on to do. We’re just getting started,” Wisniewski concluded.
2021 Graduates:
Nathan Andera, Michael Babb, Madison Balwin, Connor Bates, Lisa Beatty, John Belleville, Bryn Bennett, Jane Brairton, Julia Brennan, Zoe Capozzi, Kirsten Comstock, Derek Crimmins, Michael Davis, Riley Davis, Jocelyn Decker, Isaiah Deemer, Maria DeGiglio, Nathan Emery, Azelyn Erdmann, Erich Faller, Dairinn Finn, Jayden Gustafson, Kailee Hagen, Jordan Hardy, Harlie Harrison, Daemon Hobson, Morgan Horton, Joshua Isaman, Autumn Johnson, Braden Johnson, Mayc Kelley, Allie Knell, Alena Kopec, Zackery Krenzel, Kayla Krzanak, Mason Kwiatkowski, Cole Lechner, Shay Lippert, Elizabeth Long, Jacob Lovell, Joshua Lovell, Jonah MacWilliams, Ryley McKnight, Kristen McMullen, Luke Minner, Sean Minnick, Makenna Murphy, Halle Nolder, Violet Nolder, Francis Opperman, Marjorie Osgood, Brayden Parsons, Noah Paterniti, Ethan Paul. Ethanyal Peck, Dakota Pratt, Devin Ralston, Logan Redeye, Abaigeal Riley, Andrew Rohrs, Lila Rollins, Kyle Rounsville, Talia Sanzo, Kathryn Schlepko, Madison Schwartz, Ryan Shay, Karlie Shea, Zachary Sherman, Collin Smith, Emily Speckman, Amber Starr, Brendan Stevenson, George Stevenson, Brenden Stoetzer, Trenton Stone, Jaidyn Tait, Eric Talbot, Natalie Thornton, Violet VanGuilder, Connor Walsh, Gabrielle Waugaman, Robert Weilacher, Ryan Wisniewski, Damien Wolf, Katherine Yaworsky and Ryann Zink.