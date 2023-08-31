OLEAN — Allegany-Limestone graduate Angelina Napoleon recently presented the Olean YMCA with a $1,000 grant to help support the construction of the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center.
This gift from Napoleon, the Gatorade National Player of the Year for girls track, will help make sure no one is turned away from the Y due to the inability to pay.
“I have gone to the YMCA since I have been little and love what it does for the community,” she said.
Sports have seen a double-digit decline over the past decade, largely due to tighter budgets in communities, but young people who participate in sports are found to be happier, healthier and better students.
Gatorade Play It Forward empowers Gatorade Player of the Year recipients across the country to award local or national sports organizations with grants so they can further Gatorade’s mission to fuel the future of sport for all athletes.
“The Gatorade Player of the Year award highlights student-athletes who set an example both on and off the field,” said Kara Darling, assistant marketing manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. “The grants give these athletes a chance to donate to organizations like the Olean YMCA, that positively impact the youth in their own communities.”
Jeff Townsend, CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, said the Olean Y has a long history of supporting community members and athletes like Napoleon to reach their full potential.
“We take our role in youth development very seriously and are grateful that Angelina chose us as her charity of choice for this grant,” he said. “She holds a very special place in our hearts here at the YMCA and we are honored to cheer for her as she moves forward through life as an athlete, a scholar and an all-around wonderful person.”
Napoleon graduated from Allegany-Limestone with a strong claim as the best, certainly the most accomplished, high school athlete in the history of the Big 30 area. She won state championships in all three seasons — cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track — in both her junior and senior years.
She set a national record in the girls’ high school steeplechase and won the national championship. Then, just days after her graduation, Napoleon added perhaps the greatest gem to her collection: the Gatorade National Player of the Year for girls track.
At North Carolina State this fall, Napoleon will join a perennial power under Laurie Henes, track and field and cross country director and women’s head coach, and longtime Wolfpack coach Rollie Geiger, the program’s senior associate director.
Construction on the Erick Laine Outdoor Center behind the Y on North 10th Street began this spring. The $5 million Y facility includes five outdoor venues — an airnasium for sports like basketball and pickleball as well as wellness classes like yoga, the Cutco splash park that transforms into a winter play park, a modern playground, fire pit area and a welcome center and bathhouse.
Laine, the former president, CEO and chairman of Cutco Corporation and a community philanthropist, bequeathed a legacy gift to the Y. The YMCA Board of Directors formed a task force to explore ways to best use the funds in a way that would honor Laine and his love for the Olean community.
All 608 Gatorade State Player of the Year recipients are awarded a grant to donate to the organization of their choosing. Each Player of the Year can also submit a video about why their organization is deserving of one of 12 Spotlight Grants, which awards an additional $10,000 to the organization.
To date, Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $4.2 million across more than 1,600 organizations.