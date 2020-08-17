OLEAN — Seconds before Emily Collins began rolling down the driveway in her hand-crafted dragster, her grandmother Michelle Martin, positioned below with camera in hand, shouted half-jokingly, “Don’t run over grandma!”
Collins and 28 other children from the area got to try out the speed and accuracy of their Downhill Dragsters Saturday during timed races in the CA BOCES parking lot in Olean.
The race was organized by Evelyn Sabina, coordinator of the Dream It Do It Western New York program. She and Phil Farris of SolEpoxy and Eaton Young Manufacturers Academy created the new project to give youngsters an opportunity to use their S.T.E.M. skills after the pandemic limited in-person gatherings in school settings last spring.
The event was also staged to introduce youngsters to the Soapbox Derby world, which Sabina hopes to organize in Olean in the future.
“We’re setting (the races) at different times so we don’t have too many people here” at the same time, Sabina said of the event that practiced social distancing, along with the use of masks and hand sanitizers. “We’re making sure we’re keeping our distance.”
Eric Swartwout of Eaton Cooper Power Systems in Olean said the event is hoped to spark an interest in creating mechanical items among the young participants.
“It will get them interested in it and hopefully they’ll go to the next level, that’s the whole goal of this,” Swartwout said. “This was basically to give them a plan (along with a package of pre-drilled wood, materials, wheels and axles) and allow them to have their own inventive techniques to make them a little bit different” from each other.
Judging from the different styles and designs of the dragsters, that is exactly what each kid created from his or her imagination. Some created basic dragsters that were painted one color, while others added sides to their little vehicles along with designs, stickers and slogans.
Johan Marais, 13, who is originally from South Africa and a current resident of Allegany, was at the race with his mother, Cecile.
“I just like that they are doing something fun like this,” Cecile Marais said of her son and his friends “They built these, obviously, a few weeks ago.”
A couple of girls who worked on a dragster together are Ava Filjones and Josie Hastings, both of Allegany. After painting the vehicle, the two added finishing touches that included ladybug and heart stickers, among other decals.
“We both take turns riding it,” Josie explained. Ava’s mom, Mary Filjones, was at the event with her younger son, Louis.
“The two of them made it in the garage,” Mary Filjones remarked. “They just followed the videos (provided by the manufacturers) and made it themselves.”
Emily Collins of Portville has participated in Soap Box Derby events in the past, therefore the Downhill Dragster event was right up her alley, so to speak. Her grandmother, Michelle Martin, said she was very proud of her granddaughter, as Emily built the car with her father, Tim Collins.
“It’s nice because it gives them something to do,” Martin said, noting Emily built sides for her car and created a slogan for the back that says, “Shake n’ Bake.”
All of the cars were steered by ropes and stopped by feet, as well as brakes, which were optional.
Ava Andrews, also of Portville, built sides on her car, as well, and added graphics for the design. Her grandfather, Mark Whitesell, said the thing that pleased him the most is that he and Ava built it together.
“I can guarantee you, she did most of the work,” he added, noting Ava has participated in the Soap Box Derby, too.
Dave Swain, who runs the S.T.E.M. center at Portville Central School District, said he and Sabina hope the event will not only encourage students to participate in after-school manufacturing clubs, but also join Soap Box Derby programs that are currently available in Portville. He said the Soap Box Derby program, which has been in existence since 1938, is open to boys and girls.
Sabina said the winners of the races were Ava Andrews from Portville and Luke Mascioni from Allegany-Limestone who tied for first place in the race; Noah Martin from Bolivar-Richburg and Emma Anderson from Olean Intermediate Middle School (OIMS) who both won top prize for innovation; Abe Cook from Portville and Calvin Spring from OIMS for best “Elevator Pitches” to hypothetically sell their car; and Emily Collins from Portville and Skeilyn Spencer from Portville for best designs.