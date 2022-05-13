SALAMANCA — Nine staff members with almost two centuries of combined work at the Salamanca City Central School District were recently recognized as they prepare to say farewell this June.
Seven people working with students right in the classroom, one office member and one administrator make up this year’s retirees, who were honored with plaques and kind words of thanks from administrators and Board of Education members in a ceremony during the regular school board meeting May 3.
Retiring with the most years at the district is high school business teacher Kim Dry with 33 years.
High School Principal Chris Siebert said he first met Dry when he began teaching in Salamanca in February 1993, and in the time since he said he hasn’t seen anyone do as much for the students as Dry has.
“She is someone I truly admire and I strive to be more like,” Siebert said of Dry. “And though we’re happy for her, we will miss her dearly in the halls of Sally High.”
Not far behind Dry are Barb Shurilla, a reading specialist at Prospect Elementary, with 28 years and Kim Vail, a teacher assistant at Seneca Intermediate, who had 27 years in when she retired in November 2021.
Gayle Pavone, principal at Prospect, said in addition to helping coordinating after school programs and summer school programing, Shurilla has organized the annual Dr. Suess Week for many years and is regularly looking for authors to come visit the school.
“(Shurilla is) always pursuing to do what’s best for reading for our kids and always looking at the big picture of instruction but then also the little pieces of what interventions are best to use,” Pavone added.
“Kim was a teacher assistant with us for many years … was really a jack of all trades. She went wherever we asked her to with some of our needier children or into classrooms at a moment’s notice,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent. “The superpower of our teacher assistants is they go anywhere, whenever they’re needed. Kim is certainly in that category.”
Also at Prospect, retirees include pre-K teacher Pam Booth (21 years), teacher assistant Sharon Edwards (18 years), librarian Kristine Macchioni (16 years) and keyboard specialist Ellie Dougherty (20 years).
Also retiring from the high school is science teacher Gene Jankowski with 21 years. Siebert said he met Jankowski in the mid-’90s when he was working for BOCES before coming to the high school. Siebert said Jankowski is always there and willing to help, has dry humor and a story for everything.
“What Gene does on a daily basis to help our school run smoothly is indescribable,” Siebert added. “We wish him the best in retirement and he will be missed here at Sally High.”
Breidenstein is closing out his 30-plus years in education with the final 11 years in Salamanca. Board of Education President Theresa Ray said the district was in a rougher place when Breidenstein began, but he’s helped the district grow by listening to and embracing the school board’s ideas and running with them.
“You always put the kids first, and that’s what I think I really admire, and I’m really going to miss you,” she said.