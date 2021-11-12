OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 745 for the first 12 days of November.
The new cases put the county over the 9,000 mark in the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 9,057 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020.
Friday’s positivity was 11.3% while the seven-day rolling average is 11.5%.
There were 47 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, an increase of six people from Thursday.
The five Western New York counties had an average positivity Friday of 7.4%, while the state’s positivity was 3%.
New York state, with a 3% positivity rate Friday, said 6,151 people tested positive across the state. There are 1,854 people hospitalized across the state.
County health officials said that 32 of the new cases of COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, while 57 were unvaccinated.
The southeast part of the county had the most new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 46, with a total of 4,395 since March 2020. This area of the county has reported about 48% of all cases.
The Northeast reported 19 new cases for a total of 1,676; the southwest had 13 new cases for a total of 1,734 and the northwest had 11 new cases for a total of 1,252.
Forty-eight of the new cases were men, who now represent 4,230 total cases, and 41 were women who now have reported 4,827 of the cases.
The health department is now monitoring 572 active cases, 47 who are hospitalized and 822 in contact quarantine.
There are 35,784 county residents who have completed their vaccine series and 38,745. That means there are people with at least one vaccine dose. That means 60.3% of the 18 and older population and 50.3% of the entire population has received at least one vaccine dose.
The health department has set a number of vaccination clinics this month including school clinics to vaccinate students ages 5-11, which was approved by the CDC last week:
Today — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 15 — Allegany-Limestone School, 3:30 p.m. first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 16 — Randolph Central School, 2 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
Nov. 18 — Seneca Allegany Casino, 10 a.m. first dose and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Nov. 18 — Salamanca School District, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 19 — Ellicottville Central School, 3 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 20 — Portville Central School, 10 a.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 23 — Gowanda Central School, 3:30 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 29 — Cattaraugus-Little Valley School, 4 p.m., first dose of Pfizer for ages 5-11.
Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: