SMETHPORT, Pa. — At 2:51 on the morning of Feb. 12, 1940, every electric clock in the McKean County Courthouse stopped due to a silently advancing fire in the basement.
It would be nearly an hour before Smethport Police Chief James McCabe, on a routine patrol down West Main Street, discovered the flames. By then it was too late.
He sent out a general alarm as the fire spread rapidly through the northeast basement corner of the courthouse. Smethport Fire Department responded with three pumpers, but the fire roared up a ventilation shaft and within minutes the upper floor containing the main courtroom, dome and the clock tower with the statue of the Goddess of Justice were burned.
At 4:30 a.m., as spectators on the street watched in horrified fascination, the tower fell in, taking down the clock, the statue, and a bell that dated from the first courthouse. The statue, cast in Rochester, N.Y., in 1880 of galvanized iron, measured 14 feet high, with a 7 foot sword, and a 3-foot-wide scale of Justice. The local newspaper editor later reported that the statue “seemed to poise for a moment without any support, and then plunged straight down into the mass of flames with all the grace of an Olympic champion diver.”
A week later, when the fire had cooled, Deputy Sheriff Merle Dickinson discovered a melted fragment of the bell with “1839” still visible on the metal.
Four neighboring fire companies including Bradford, Mount Jewett, Port Allegany and Kane arrived, joining with Smethport and fighting the fire for hours. At one time, 75 firemen were on the scene, with eight streams of water. But it was hopeless — the old courthouse burned.
Realizing that the main courthouse could not be saved, the firemen turned their attention to two newer rear wings, which fronted West King Street. Both had been added in recent years — the east wing in 1914, and the west wing in 1937. Both were considered fireproof although at the time of the completion of the east wing it was questioned how effective this would be considering the older courthouse, decidedly not fireproof, loomed directly overhead.
The courthouse had been completed in 1880 at a cost of $75,000. The building replaced McKean County’s first courthouse, which dated from 1827, but it had become too small and was generally considered unsafe. That original courthouse was demolished and the new structure built on the same site.
That new courthouse was virtually an identical twin of Warren County, Pa.’s courthouse, built in 1877. (It is still standing and in use.) In 1878, searching for a suitable design, the McKean County commissioners and a building committee traveled to Warren and were so impressed with that county’s new courthouse that they commissioned the same architect, Milton E. Beebe, to build an identical one for McKean County. It was officially dedicated in September 1881.
The 1940 fire was devastating but almost all of the records in the courthouse were saved by the quick reaction of county row officers, who organized volunteers to move them. Fearful of water damage or worse, McKean County’s deed books and mortgage records on the first floor of the east wing had been quickly loaded into trucks and taken to Smethport High School’s gymnasium, where they were placed under guard.
The records of the county commissioners and the treasurer’s offices, both in the west wing, were all saved, as were the offices in the east wing which contained the county law library, valued at $30,000 and the office of Judge Charles G. Hubbard. Both wings suffered minor water damage, but no fire.
The next day it was necessary to relocate all the county offices that had been in the main courthouse. The McKean County Democrat reported that county officials “were packed in like sardines, yet were carrying on in a remarkably efficient manner.”
Within days, rumors flew that the courthouse should be moved to Bradford, the largest business center in the county in 1940. Pennsylvania law, however, requires that a county seat be located as near to the actual center of a county as possible — Smethport fits the bill perfectly — so such talk was never really considered.
The cause of the fire was never known, although it was supposed that a small gas explosion had ignited some waste paper stored in the basement. Insurance covered most of the loss.
Construction of the new courthouse began in August 1940 with Thomas Hendryx of Bradford chosen as the architect. It was completed by June 1942 at a cost of over $250,000.
The dedication of the new courthouse was held on Flag Day, 1942, a somewhat subdued celebration because of World War II. The Bradford Era reported “it is considered high appropriate that the combined events be celebrated, as both Old Glory and the court house are symbols of the democratic nation for which men are fighting and giving their lives.”
(Sally Ryan Costik is curator of the Bradford Landmark Society.)