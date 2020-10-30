OLEAN — Eight Cattaraugus County residents received positive COVID-19 test results on Friday, bringing to 471 the number of people who have contracted the virus.
The county has seen 220 new cases in the month of October — nearly half of the total recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 108 as there 345 residents who had recovered.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said Friday there were 10 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 — seven of them in Olean General Hospital, with one in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.
The positive tests Friday involved six females — one a healthcare worker — and two males. All had symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Only two of the eight — including the female healthcare worker from the southeast corner of the county — reported being in contact with a known COVID-19 positive person.
The males were both from the northeast part of the county; one reported being in contact with a known COVID-19 person.
One woman, from the southeast part of the county, reported traveling recently to Virginia and Texas, but had no known COVID-19 contacts. Three of the other females were from the southeast part of the county and two were from the northeast.
Besides in Olean General, county residents with COVID-19 — one each — are being cared for at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Erie County, WCA Hospital in Jamestown and St. Vincent’s Hospital in Erie, Pa.
Watkins said the health department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider, Watkins said.
The public health director advised residents to continue wearing masks as a means of preventing the spread of the virus, to avoid crowds and to wash their hands often.
Any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.