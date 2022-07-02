OLEAN — Eight recent Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School graduates have received scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
- Cayden Hatch and Alexandria Ross each received the Walter F. and Julia A. Dziekonski Scholarship for $2,500.
The scholarship, part of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, is awarded to two graduates annually, one male and one female, with strong career goals. Preference may be given to students pursuing a degree in a law enforcement-related field.
Hatch plans to study mechanical engineering technology at Penn State Behrend. Ross plans to study forensic science technology at Alfred State College.
- Tarryn Herman received the Josephine S. Pepper Memorial Agriculture Scholarship for $1,350.
Also a scholarship as part of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, this scholarship is for students who have completed at least three units of agriculture and have been an FFA member for at least two years.
Herman will attend SUNY Oneonta to study dietetics.
- Mikayla Tatlow received the Kathy Jowsey Spirit Memorial Scholarship, a $1,200 scholarship.
This scholarship, made in memory of Kathy Jowsey, is for graduates of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville High School who have worked hard academically and exemplify school spirit through extracurricular activities, sports and/or volunteerism. Preference for this scholarship is given to students majoring in business, accounting, sports management or journalism.
Tatlow will study art education at Mercyhurst University.
- Mia Pavone received the Ernst Family Scholarship for $1,000.
Established by members of the Ernst family in honor of Gerry and Dianne Ernst’s 50th wedding anniversary, the Ernst Family Scholarship is for graduating seniors of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School District in good academic standing, who are planning to pursue a degree at any post-secondary (1-, 2- or 4-year) college or career/technical school. Preference is for a student pursuing study or a career in a math or science field who is active in community service and extracurricular activities. Gerry and Diane Ernst were long-time teachers in the Franklinville school district.
Pavone will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
- Delaney Pfeiffer received the Bernadette E. “Bernie” Taylor Memorial Scholarship and the Nancy Allen Memorial Scholarship, both for $500.
The Taylor scholarship is for a graduating student of any high school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties, with first preference for a student who plans to major in education, particularly in math or science fields, nursing or healthcare field. Second preference is for a high school student graduating from any high school in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties who will be attending St. Bonaventure University and entering the ROTC program.
The Nancy Allen Memorial Scholarship is for a student graduating from Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy who is pursuing study or a career in the healthcare field. Established by the family of Nancy Allen, this scholarship memorializes Allen, a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy and University at Buffalo. She was most well-known as being one of the first home health nurses in the Franklinville and Olean Area.
- Margaret McAuley received the Patricia “Ann” Heister English/Journalism Memorial Scholarship for $750 and the William H. Schweir Memorial Scholarship for $400.
The Heister scholarship, in memory of the long-time Franklinville English teacher, is awarded annually to a graduating senior from Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School who will be entering a four-year college or university. First preference is for a student intending to major in English, journalism or a related field and who submits a letter of recommendation from their high school English teacher. Second preference is for a student with any major who submits a letter of recommendation from their high school English teacher.
A scholarship of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, the Schwier Memorial Scholarship is an annual award, with a first preference for graduates planning to enter a teaching profession.
McAuley will study adolescent education at Jamestown Community College.
- Haley Reynolds received the Alyn J. Heim Music Scholarship for $1,400, Jen DeLong Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 and the Ginger D. Schroder Legislative District 3 Scholarship for $500.
The Heim scholarship is for a graduating Cattaraugus County student majoring in music. Preference is given to a student recommended by the Cattaraugus County Music Teachers Association. The recipient must demonstrate academic success as well. Paul DeRitter, Heim’s former student at Manchester Regional High School in Haledon, N.J., and a musician and music educator, established the scholarship to honor his former teacher. DeRitter taught elementary general music and instrumental music for 33 years in Franklinville.
Established in memory of Jen DeLong, the Jen DeLong Memorial Scholarship is for a graduating senior from Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School District who is pursuing a career in or demonstrates excellence in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and music subject areas, with preference for female student.
Ginger D. Schroder, of Farmersville, established the Legislative District 3 Scholarship through her legislative salary after being elected to the Cattaraugus County Legislature. The scholarship is given to a graduating high school student residing in Cattaraugus County Legislative District 3, which covers the towns of Ellicottville, Farmersville, Franklinville, Lyndon, Machias and Mansfield, who will pursue a trade degree or 2-or 4-year college degree.
Reynolds will study music education at Roberts Wesleyan College.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.