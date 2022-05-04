WELLSVILLE — It was tenure night at the Wellsville Central School District’s Board of Education meeting on Tuesday evening.
More than a dozen people gathered at the board meeting to formerly congratulate seven teachers for completing tenure requirements in their specialized areas.
Receiving tenure are Susan Ebeling and Barbara O'Grady in elementary education, Ashley Robichaud in special education, Jillian Short Keenan in speech, Elissa Burke in English, Justin Vossler in social studies and Zachary Smith in math.
Tenure becomes effective for all but two in August. Burke’s tenure becomes effective in June while Robichaud’s tenure becomes effective in September.
Prior to the tenure announcement and cake and drinks, Superintendent David Foster talked about an uptick in COVID-19 infections.
“We have some concern because we are seeing an uptick of COVID in our area," he said. "If you have a positive test report it to the department of health because they are keeping the statistics used to make decisions. If you test positive you are required to quarantine for five days and to wear a mask from day six to 10."
Foster added, “To make it easy for parents, if they are not feeling well keep your son or daughter home from school. Hopefully, our numbers will go down.”
Foster also announced that senior Jack Jordan is the valedictorian of the class of 2022, while Brooklyn Stisser is the class salutatorian.
The graduation ceremony is slated for June 24, when both will be recognized.
The board of education also noted that the school budget vote will take place 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 17 in the Riverside Lobby at the school. Voters are being asked to approve a $33.47 million budget with no tax levy increase over last year.
Propositions on the ballot include:
• The purchase of two 70-passenger conventional buses at a total maximum cost of $300,000 or so much thereof as may be necessary.
• $16,595 to pay to the trustees of the David A. Howe Public Library.
• Approve construction of an athletic pavilion for use by student athletes for a cost not to exceed $2,100,000.
Voters will also be asked to approve two candidates for two three-year seats on the school board. Incumbents Steven Pettenati and Rex Olsen are the only names to appear on the ballot.
In other action the board approved the appointment of Kelly Masman-Smith in the area of special education. She is permanently certified in the areas of special education, reading, prekindergarten, kindergarten and grades one through six.
The board also approved the appointment of Thomas E. Emrich in the special education area. The former Whitesville teacher is certified in the area of students with disabilities grades seven through 12 and one through six, childhood education grades one through six and social studies grades seven through 12.
Several student and substitute teachers were also approved. Emma McDonald and Michael Zimmer were approved as student teachers. Zimmer along with Trayton Alsworth and Nora Burdick were approved as certified substitute teachers.