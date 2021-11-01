OLEAN — With seven COVID-19 deaths reported, Monday was one of the deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic in Cattaraugus County. The COVID-19 death toll is now 146 county residents.
October marked the month with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases reported during the pandemic, 1,358.
Monday’s 67 new cases brought the county’s total to 8,380 cases.
With 18 deaths, October was one of the deadliest months in the county. The 30 COVID-19 deaths in February were the most of any month since the first death in April 2020.
“It’s a sad day in Cattaraugus County,” a solemn public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, said Monday evening and expressing condolences to the families of the victims.
Four women ages 63, 67, 74 and 91 and three men ages 67, 82 and 86 were the victims reported on Monday.
The number of cases and high number of deaths are the result of high community transmission of the virus and a high rate of hospitalizations, which is tied to the county’s low vaccination rate, Watkins said.
“When you have a lot of hospitalization, it often leads to a high mortality count,” he said.
Five of those who died from the virus on Monday were not vaccinated, while two victims had been vaccinated, Watkins said.
There were 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday. Monday’s daily positivity rate was 9.5%, while the seven-day rolling average percent positive was 9.2%
“The delta variant continues to take a toll in this region,” Watkins said. “We have one of the lowest vaccination rates in New York. Not the lowest, one of the lowest. It is really wreaking havoc on the unvaccinated.”
Watkins said there are 35,299 people in the county who have completed their vaccine series and 38,210 people with at least one vaccine dose. That is 59.7% of the 18 and older population and 49.7% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The state average vaccination rate is 87.7% of those 18 and older with at least one dose and 78.8% who have completed their vaccine series. The percentage of all New Yorkers who have completed their vaccine series is 64.9%
“For those who are still on the fence about the vaccine, I implore them to talk to their medical providers about their concerns about getting vaccinated,” Watkins said. “They can contact the health department and we will address their concerns as well.”
Watkins said that despite the deaths Monday of two residents who had been vaccinated, “The death rate is much lower for those who are vaccinated. We are concerned that the vaccines are waning and encouraging those who are eligible to get a booster.”
The health department is offering several vaccine clinics this month for first or second shots or a booster . “A booster will raise their immunity level,” Watkins explained.
The clinics include:
• Wednesday — Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Nov. 9 — Bethany Lutheran Church in Olean from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 10 — Delevan Training Center on Route 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 13 — Jamestown Community College, 206 N. Union St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Nov. 16 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 1 to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 30 — Bethany Lutheran Church, Olean, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.