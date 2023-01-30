OLEAN — Developers have made formal moves to bring at least seven new national commercial chain locations to new sites in the greater Olean area, and several are expected to open within the next year.
Soon to begin construction is the third Tim Hortons coffee shop in the area — set for 1401 E. State St.
In June, the city’s planning board approved a site plan for the store, at 1401 E. State St., allowing construction to move forward.
The store is being developed by CDT Enterprises, the firm which owns seven franchises in the Jamestown and Olean areas. Officials reported on June 14 that the store will be 1,600 square feet and feature a double drive-through system with access to either North Clark or East State streets, as well as indoor and patio seating for customers.
Owner Blake Tarana, who purchased the other two Olean area Tim Hortons locations in 2021, told the Times Herald that the site is ideal as the corridor sees many commuters heading between Olean and points east.
“We were surprised there wasn’t one there already,” Tarana said.
Tarana noted the plan was complicated due to the lot previously being used for the American Olean Tile Co.’s operations in the city, necessitating a more strenuous environmental review. That process is now complete, he said.
“We’re looking at breaking ground in the spring,” he said. “I would like to be open by September.”
Several other new locations are also under development to the east. Tarana noted that his firm plans to operate inside the under-development Quicklee’s travel center in Wellsville, and is finalizing a property deal to construct a standalone restaurant in the Hornell area.
ALSO EXPECTED TO start building this year is the area’s first Starbucks location, set for an Ellicott Development-owned parcel on West State Street.
“We anticipate start of construction on the Starbucks this spring with completion early 2024,” said Thomas Fox, director of development for Ellicott Development.
The Buffalo-based development firm received approval from the city’s planning board in October for the coffee shop and a pad for two future businesses at 2801 W. State St., in the front portion of the Holiday Park Centre. Ellicott Development acquired the site in early 2022 in its purchase of all Park Centre Development properties.
Fox said there was no new information available on development on the pad site.
STRUCTURES FOR a second city WellNow urgent care center and a Chipotle restaurant are partially completed, with the WellNow structure’s construction visibly further along.
WellNow officials reported that the firm hopes to open its location in the spring. A company spokesperson told the Times Herald that the new site will be operated in addition to the current Wayne Street site, rather than as a replacement.
Chipotle corporate officials reported this week that the store is expected to open “at some point this summer,” but could not include details on how many people would be employed at the store.
On March 28, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for the two structures, located on the former Ponderosa restaurant parcel along West State.
Chipotle, a publicly-traded Mexican-style fast casual restaurant known for its burritos, is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. The chain has around 3,000 locations in North America and Europe, including several in the Buffalo, Rochester and Erie metro areas.
WellNow, founded in 2011 in Binghamton, was acquired by Aspen Dental Management Inc. in 2016. The company operates more than 1,100 locations in 45 states, the majority Aspen Dental practices such as the one a block away in the town of Allegany.
After the acquisition by Aspen Dental Management, WellNow acquired MASH Urgent Care in 2018 — the former operator of the current WellNow site on Wayne Street. Company officials could not comment on the future of the Wayne Street facility. WellNow has 73 locations in New York, as well as 65 in five other states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.
WORK IS ALSO UNDERWAY on North Union Street at the former Pizza Hut restaurant site — as a Pizza Hut.
Contractor 5 Star Renovations & More LLC reported via Facebook that renovations on the site are nearly complete and that job postings for the restaurant are online. An expected opening date was not reported.
YUM! officials did not respond to several requests for comment.
A CHAIN WITH previous experience in the area is also looking at a new site in the town of Allegany.
The Allegany town planning board approved a site plan in October for a new Arby’s fast food restaurant, planned for 1779 Gargoyle Road. The developer is A&T Development, which owns several Arby’s locations, including the site in Bradford, Pa.
The status of the project was not confirmed, however. Company officials could not be reached for comment. As of Wednesday, Cattaraugus County property records show the property is owned by Rehler Enterprises of Allegany and has been in the Rehler family since at least the 1970s.
If completed, it would mark the return of the chain for the first time in a quarter century. An Arby’s restaurant operated by the Carlson family — which is connected to A&T Development — closed in the 1990s on North Union Street. The site is now occupied by CVS pharmacy, built in 2000.
OFFICIALS FROM Hobby Lobby, a chain arts and crafts supply store, did not respond to a request for comment on plans for a West State Street location.
The company received an OK from the city planning board in September to redevelop the remaining empty space at the former Kmart store at 2810 W. State St.