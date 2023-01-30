Development

Workers build structures for Chipotle Mexican Grill (left) and WellNow urgent care on West State Street in Olean. Seven chains are planning expansions into the greater Olean area, with three under construction and at least two set to break ground within a few months.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Developers have made formal moves to bring at least seven new national commercial chain locations to new sites in the greater Olean area, and several are expected to open within the next year.

Soon to begin construction is the third Tim Hortons coffee shop in the area — set for 1401 E. State St.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social