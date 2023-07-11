7 Franklinville graduates receive scholarship awards

OLEAN — Seven recent Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School graduates received scholarship awards managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Benjamin Brol and Erica Schine each received the Walter F. and Julia A. Dziekonski Scholarship for $2,700.
The scholarship, part of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, is awarded to two graduates annually, one male and one female, with strong career goals. Preference may be given to students pursuing a degree in a law enforcement-related field.
Brol plans to study fish and wildlife technology at Finger Lakes Community College. Schine will attend Animal Behavior College to study dog training.
Sarah Courtney received the Ernst Family Scholarship for $1,500.
Established by members of the Ernst family in honor of Gerry and Dianne Ernst’s 50th wedding anniversary, the Ernst Family Scholarship is for graduating seniors of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School District in good academic standing, who plan to pursue a degree at any post-secondary one-, one- or four-year college or career/technical school. Preference is for a student pursuing study or a career in a math or science field who is active in community service and extracurricular activities. Gerry and Diane Ernst were long-time teachers in the Franklinville school district.
Courtney plans to study mathematics at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.
Jaelyn Benjamin-Wilson received the Kathy Jowsey Spirit Memorial Scholarship, a $1,200 scholarship, and the first-ever Terrence and Judith Mark Scholarship, a $1,000 award.
The Kathy Jowsey Sprit Memorial Scholarship, made in Jowsey’s memory, is for graduates of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville High School who have worked hard academically and exemplify school spirit through extracurricular activities, sports and/or volunteerism. Preference for this scholarship is given to students majoring in business, accounting, sports management or journalism.
The Terrence and Judith Mark Scholarship is for graduating seniors of Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville High School who will be attending a two- or four-year college who are in good academic standing and have participated in at least two extracurricular activities. The scholarship was established by Terrence Mark, a former Franklinville educator, and his wife, Judith Mark.
Benjamin-Wilson will study civil engineering technology at Alfred State College.
Megan Jackson received the Jen DeLong Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
Established in memory of Jen DeLong, the Jen DeLong Memorial Scholarship is for a graduating senior from Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School District who is pursuing a career in or demonstrates excellence in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and music subject areas, with a preference for female student.
Jackson will study nursing at Niagara University.
Jayla Frank received the Patricia “Ann” Heister English/Journalism Memorial Scholarship for $800 and the Nancy Allen Memorial Scholarship for $500.
The Heister scholarship, in memory of the long-time Franklinville English teacher, is awarded annually to a graduating senior from Ten Broeck Academy/Franklinville Central School who will be entering a four-year college or university. First preference is for a student intending to major in English, journalism or a related field and who submits a letter of recommendation from his/her high school English teacher. Second preference is for a student with any major who submits a letter of recommendation from his/her high school English teacher.
The Nancy Allen Memorial Scholarship is for a student graduating from Franklinville Central School/Ten Broeck Academy who is pursuing study or a career in the healthcare field. Established by the family of Nancy Allen, this scholarship memorializes Mrs. Allen, a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy and the University at Buffalo. Nancy was most well-known as being one of the first home health nurses in the Franklinville and Olean Area.
Frank will attend St. Bonaventure University to study health science.
Anna Slavinski received the William H. Schweir Memorial Scholarship for $300.
A scholarship of the Ten Broeck Academy and Franklinville Central School District Fund, the Schwier Memorial Scholarship is an annual award with a first preference for graduates planning to enter a teaching profession.
Slavinski will also attend St. Bonaventure University where she will study history.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or online at cattfoundation.org.