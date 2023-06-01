RED HOUSE — This is the weekend of the 65th annual Allegany Nature Pilgrimage by regional Audubon groups in Allegany State Park.
Members of the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage Committee started coming into Camp Allegany on Thursday to begin setting up for about 700 nature enthusiasts. The inaugural ANP in 1959 drew about 70 participants, mostly all from the region’s Audubon clubs.
“It’s truly a passion,” said ANP committee chairman Lon Myers. “It’s something we want to perpetuate. I grew up with it. This is my 60th Allegany Nature Pilgrimage. There are many other opportunities to enjoy nature, but none are quite as unique as the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage.”
Both Myers’ father and his son have been nature walk leaders at the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage. After growing up in the Rochester area, he now lives in Philadelphia, but has maintained his ties to the Nature Pilgrimage.
Myers leads a night walk Saturday and something he calls the “Adult Content Nature Talk” on Sunday morning.
There are early morning bird walks and late-night owl walks. The Seneca Nation is presenting a program on hellbenders — North America's largest salamander and a hatchery tour on Hatchery Road Saturday at 9 a.m.
The schedule for the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage is online at AlleganyNaturePilgrimage.com.
The pilgrimage, billed as a “gathering of nature enthusiasts,” is put on each year by the Audubon Community Nature Center of Jamestown, Buffalo Audubon Society, Burroughs Audubon Nature Club of Rochester and the Presque Isle Audubon Society of Erie, Pa.
During the first two years of COVID-19, Myers helped stage the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage virtually over Zoom. The ANP returned to Allegany State Park in 2022. It is always the first weekend in June.
“It’s an opportunity for kids to have hands-on learning,” said Ro Woodard, who recruited this year’s leaders for what will be 133 different nature walks today, Saturday and Sunday. “There are a lot of new names and field trips.”
Registrar Marcia Nixon said walk-ins are welcome all three days. Children under age 12 with a parent or guardian are admitted free. Those under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Kids “splash hikes” of local streams and at Science Lake are also popular, as is the Science Lake Pond Creatures walk.
“It’s such a great group of people,” hospitality chair Lisa Danko of Erie said of committee members. She is a former co-chair of the committee with Nixon.
One new program this year drew Woodard’s attention. “Botanizing the Bear Caves” will introduce participants to plants associated with the Bear Caves attraction on the Quaker side of the 65,000-acre state park, including a rare fern. A Botany Blitz for Kids is also scheduled.
Another program Woodard thinks will be a real hit is Friday night’s big tent presentation, the WNY Fossil Dig for Kids with Dr. Phil Stokes of the Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve of Blasdell. At 8 p.m., Stokes will present “Fossils: Storybooks in Stone,” in the big tent.
Saturday night’s big tent presentation is the “Mysterious and Majestic Seneca White Deer” by Dee Calvasina. It details with photos the deer at the former Seneca Army Depot in Central New York.
“These leaders are all top notch biologists and naturalists,” said Woodard.
Both Myers and Woodard encourage people to come out for the bird banding from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with Tom LeBlanc of the state park staff. More than 80 species of birds have been captured and banded over the history of the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage.
Another popular walk is expected to be the Tall Tree Adventure Hike in the Quaker area with Erik Danielson of the Western New York Land Conservancy.
“I love seeing enthusiastic people of all ages learning about nature,” Myers said. “We are sharing this with friends and family. There are such a great variety of programs.”
The toughest decision is which nature hikes to go on, said Woodard. “People have to make their own decisions.”