64th annual Allegany Nature Pilgrimage kicks off in ASP

RED HOUSE — The 64th annual Allegany Nature Pilgrimage kicked off Friday at Camp Allegany in Allegany State Park.
More than 400 guests are expected to attend about 100 nature walks in the state park through Sunday. There are another 150 leaders and ANP Committee members attending.
“It feels wonderful to be back,” said Marcia Nixon of the Buffalo Audubon Society, longtime cochairman with Lisa Danko of the Presque Isle Audubon. “How nice it is to share camaraderie face-to-face instead of online.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Allegany Nature Pilgrimage was held virtually in 2020 and off-site in 2021 with nature videos prepared by pilgrimage leaders.
“We’ve got a lot of great programs,” said Lon Myers, the 2022 ANP chairman. “The weather is going to be great.”
Saturday’s programs start at 6 a.m. and Tom LeBlanc of the state park staff, will lead the bird banding which is so popular. After capturing them in a mist net, the birds are banded and participants get a close-up look at them.
Myers leads several walks, including a Splash Walk that includes everything in the nearby stream bed. Dozens of kids and adults are signed up.
Myers thought they’d be a little rusty after two years off. “COVID broke our pace, but we’ve got a great committee and we came back. It makes you appreciate it even more.”
Back after a long absence is Ro Woodard as field trip chairman. She first coordinated the field trip leaders in the 1970s and 1980s. “It’s good to be back,” she said.
Two interesting walks are being led by Eric Danielson of the Western New York Land Conservancy, Woodard said.
One is a woods walk he calls “The Last Tallest Tree,” which will involve a hike to a very large ash tree which will someday succumb to the emerald ash borer.
The other is called “Living Window on the Past,” where he will talk about a tree first documented 80 years ago by Irving W. Knoblock.
The full schedule is on the ANP website at www.alleganynaturepilgrimage.org.
Walk-in are welcome both today and Sunday at a pro-rated cost, said Nixon, who runs the registration in the classroom building at Camp Allegany.
There’s also a hotdog roast at noon today by the Salamanca Kiwanis Club. A Cheektowaga Boy Scout troop that has hosted the hotdog roast for years was unable to muster enough scouts this year.
Tonight there’s a chicken and veggies barbecue at 5 o’clock followed by a folk concert by Nan Hoffman. Twan Leenders will talk on snorkeling adventures in the Big Tent at 8 p.m.
Night walks include an owl prown, bugs by night light and telescopes looking at a crescent moon.