ALBANY (TNS) — SUNY Polytechnic Institute is saying goodbye to the third person tapped to temporarily lead the college after its founding president resigned and was convicted on federal charges.
It's been six years since Alain Kaloyeros resigned. He was later convicted of wire fraud to rig construction bids in favor of campaign donors of former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and others. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal on whether the case involved too broad a definition of wire fraud.
Since his resignation, acting presidents have taken over for about two years each. There has been no public update on the search for a new permanent leader, and each acting president has left when they got a job elsewhere. The search is ongoing, said SUNY spokeswoman Holly Liapis, who added that another acting president will be announced "in the coming weeks."
Tod Laursen, who was appointed acting president in December 2020, will leave Dec. 14. He was the provost of the State University of New York system before taking the acting presidency.
A spokesman for the institute said he didn't know why Laursen was leaving or how the search for a permanent successor is going.
"I'm not privy to any of those conversations," Steve Ference said.
But, he noted, two years is about how long other acting presidents have stayed for since Kaloyeros.
"It's fairly in line with the others," he said.
Bahgat Sammakia was the first acting president after Kaloyeros. He kept the job for about 19 months before returning, as he had planned, to his job leading all research at Binghamton University.
When he departed in June 2018, SUNY said it would start an international search for a permanent president. In the meantime, Sammakia was succeeded, again in a temporary slot, by Jinliu "Grace" Wang, who was senior vice chancellor for SUNY Research and Economic Development. She stayed in the acting presidency for two and a half years.
Kaloyeros served about four months at a minimum-security federal camp in Otisville, Orange County. He was released in July. He had been sentenced to 3 1/2 years.
He was arrested in 2016 and charged with wire fraud in a bid-rigging scheme involving two upstate construction firms. It was called the "Buffalo Billion" case.
At trial in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the jury determined he steered state business to upstate contractors and major Cuomo donors who were eventually awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in construction contracts for SUNY Poly-related projects in Syracuse and Buffalo.
Federal prosecutors couldn't prove that Kaloyeros profited from the scheme but argued he did it to stay in Cuomo's good graces.
SUNY Polytechnic is a small school with two sites, in Albany and Utica. It specializes in research and development, and may be best known for its College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering in Albany.
(c)2022 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.)
Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.