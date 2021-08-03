6 Olean grads receive CRCF scholarship awards

OLEAN — Six recent Olean High School graduates received awards from scholarship funds established at and managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to benefit graduating Olean students.
Caroline DeRose and Nathan-Michael Gabler received the Olean High School Class of 1961 Scholarship for $1,500 each.
Established by Duane A. Geuder, a 1961 Olean High School alumnus, and his classmates, the scholarship honors the class and its teachers, in particular Norm Utecht and Mabel Wilson. The $1,500 scholarship is given to one male and one female student who has the top GPA in their math and science classes.
DeRose will study mathematics at Villanova University. Gabler will study biomedical engineering and neuroscience at West Virginia University.
Gabler and classmate Paige Smith received the Tyler Bihler Memorial Scholarship.
The Tyler Bihler Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 is given to one male and one female Olean High School student who have maintained a grade percentage over 80 and demonstrated good character and citizenship attending a two- or four-year college. Bihler’s family established the scholarship in his memory.
Smith will attend Jamestown Community College with plans to study journalism.
Norah Sweitzer received the Anthony and Gayle Iacovino Legacy Scholarship for $1,000.
This scholarship was originally established in 2015 in memory of Anthony “Tony” Iacovino, a former long-time Olean High School educator and coach, by his sons. In 2018, Mr. Iacovino’s wife, Gayle, an Olean native and graduate of Olean High School, passed away, and the fund was renamed to honor the couple’s shared dedication to supporting students in their educational goals, with a preference for a student who excels in the classroom and also is active in extracurricular activities and community service.
Sweitzer will attend SUNY Fredonia to study psychology.
Sweitzer and Paxton Retchless also received awards from the Louis W. Ensworth Charitable Foundation Trust Scholarship for Olean High School.
This scholarship fund, established by Louis Ensworth, provides two scholarships annually. The first, a $500 annual scholarship, benefits a deserving student participating in the girls basketball program at Olean High School. The fund also supports a $2,500 award for a deserving student who will attend a two- or four-year college or trade school who has maintained a B or better average and has worked hard to achieve their academic success. The recipient will be eligible to receive the scholarship for up to two years.
Sweitzer received $500. Retchless, who will study pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh, received $2,500.
Pamela Reagle received the Hughey Family Award for Resilience.
This scholarship, $500 per year, renewable for up to four years, is for students from Olean High School pursuing post-secondary education at any accredited institution including two- and four-year colleges and vocational training schools. The student’s goal statement must demonstrate resilience by stating how he/she has overcome adversity with grace, carried on despite disappointments, failures or hardships; or, if lucky enough not to have personally experienced a hardship, must state how he/she has demonstrated compassion and support of those who have through their own actions, volunteerism or other activities.
Hughey family members attended Olean High School and this fund is established in the family honor and appreciation for the excellent education they received while also benefiting from a nurturing environment that supported their individuality.
Reagle will study nursing at Jamestown Community College.
Donations can be made to any of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.