LITTLE VALLEY — A Jamestown man is awaiting further criminal proceedings behind bars, faced with murder and weapons charges stemming from a slaying in Olean.
Theodore E. Coffie, 50, is being housed in the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, court and jail officials reported.
Coffie, who was apprehended in a raid Thursday by Jamestown police, was wanted by Olean police in connection to the March 24 killing of 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa Torres in the 300 block of South Third Street.
Coffie was arraigned in front of Judge Ronald Ploetz on Thursday, court officials reported Friday. Bail was set at $250,000 cash bail, $350,000 insurance company bond or $500,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6 for another hearing. County jail officials confirmed he was being held in the jail as of Monday afternoon.
Coffie, also known as “Teddy,” was indicted by a Cattaraugus County grand jury on the charges of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. After a search of about a month, police made the indictment public and sought the community’s help in the apprehension. Within four hours a tip had placed Coffie at a home
Under state law, bail may be permitted in violent felony cases, but it is not required in class A-1 felony cases. The state’s bail reform legislation in 2020 and 2021 did not alter the standards for such cases. Bail amounts are set based on the nature of the charged offense, flight risk, criminal record and other factors — but while some states have a standard allowing for consideration of the potential danger to the community, New York has no such requirement.
Earlier this month, an Ulster County judge remanded a state trooper to jail without bail for a second-degree murder charge — although bail has since been granted.
Police were called to the corner of South Third and West Greene streets at around 9:20 p.m. March 24 for a report of a man shot several times, later identified as Figueroa Torres of Jamestown. Shell casings at the scene indicated the weapon was a semi-automatic pistol. He was transported to Olean General Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.
City police have declined to comment on the suspected motive in the slaying.
Figueroa Torres’ obituary indicated he was born in Puerto Rican and moved with his family to the Jamestown area. He was employed as a driver for American Transport of Buffalo, which provides Medicaid transportation services. He is survived by his wife and nine children. Police previously told the Times Herald he was known to come to Olean on occasion.
The homicide was the first in the city in almost four years, with a domestic violence incident leading to a death in May 2017 being the most recent.