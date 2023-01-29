LOUISVILLE (TNS) — State police said six people were killed in a collision Saturday between a bus and a box truck.
The deaths came along Route 37 in the town of Louisville, which is north of Potsdam, west of Massena and close to the Canadian border. Police said there is also one victim in critical condition and two more in serious condition; victims were passengers in the express bus. Police said they responded shortly after 6 a,.m. to the crash involving a 2021 Freightliner box truck and the 2013 bus.