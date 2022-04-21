Six Cattaraugus County volunteer fire departments are participating in the Fire Association of the State of New York firefighter recruitment drive this weekend.
Chris Baker, Cattaraugus County fire coordinator and Emergency Services director, said rural fire departments are always looking for recruits and encouraged residents to consider volunteering as a firefighter or emergency medical technician.
The Cattaraugus County fire companies participating in the FASNY recruitment drive include:
• Westons Mills — Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The Kinney Hose Company’s new tanker and rescue truck purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be on display. Chief Will Smith said the company’s open house is an opportunity for the community to see their equipment. Anyone interested in joining the 34-member department is invited to stop by.
• Little Valley Fire Department — Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can look over the fire equipment and fire-fighting tools and take charge of a hose. On Saturday fire officials will give tours and discuss responsibilities and training requirements. On Sunday there will be fire hall tours, an introduction to the junior department and recruitment for juniors, fire department, emergency medical services and auxiliary.
• Ischua Fire Department — Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Delevan Fire Department — Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
• Leon Fire Department — Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Randolph Fire Department — Saturday, 1-4 p.m.
In Hinsdale, Fire Chief Kelly Karst said the fire department would not be participating in this weekend’s FASNY recruitment drive, but is always seeking new recruits. Interested residents can catch firefighters training at the fire hall every Monday night.
“We responded to 400 calls last year, 300 of which were EMS-related,” Karst said Wednesday. “We struggle with EMS calls. We call on Trans-Am for help sometimes.”
New firefighters require 100 hours or more of training before they are allowed to go into a burning building, he said. It takes hundreds of hours of specialized training to become a certified emergency medical technician.
“It’s difficult to recruit,” Karst explained. When he joined the department in 1979, there were around 50 active members. It is less than half that number now. State regulations on training are more stringent and everyone always has something else to do, somewhere else to go.
Friends of members are the first line of recruitment, Karst said. “We train for three to four hours every Monday.” Trainers with the Olean Fire Department regularly provide training to Hinsdale volunteers.
A Hinsdale Central School senior just joined the department, but will be going to college in the fall and will need to receive training, Karst said. It can be some time before a volunteer is certified.
“We’re doing OK in Hinsdale,” said Karst, who has been fire chief for the past 20 years. “I’m retired, so I’ve got more time now. I consider this my hobby.”
Improvements in fire equipment have helped make up for fewer volunteers, Karst added. “You do the best you can with what you’ve got. It‘s a struggle.”
The department just spent $70,000 for two heart monitors for the ambulances, the fire chief said.
The Allegany Fire Department won’t be participating in this weekend’s FASNY recruiting driver, either, said Gordon Scott, the department’s press officer.
Instead, the Allegany department is planning to hold open houses in May, June and July to let residents know about the equipment and encourage new volunteers to sign up, Scott said. There will be hot dogs and refreshments available.
The Allegany department has 44 active members and recruits an average of four or five new members each year. Until they are trained and fully certified they are called members with restrictions, Scott said.
Three Allegany County fire departments are also participating in the FASNY recruitment weekend:
• Cuba Fire Department — Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Belfast Fire Department — Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Wiscoy-Rossburg Fire Department, Fillmore, Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon.