50-plus attend Great Valley hearing over short-term rentals

GREAT VALLEY — It was standing-room only in the Great Valley Town Hall Monday evening as more than 50 people attended the regular town board meeting’s public hearing concerning a proposed short-term rental law.
After more than two years of work by a committee of town officials going through the town’s comprehensive plan, an initial draft of the law was presented at the town board’s August meeting where only a handful of property owners and residents attended.
The board kept the public hearing open for September in case more people wanted to voice their concerns, but Supervisor Dan Brown admitted he was surprised by the packed parking lot.
“I’ll be honest with you, when we started this we had no idea we had this many Airbnbs, so thank you all for coming,” he said. “We only knew where the problems were.”
Town attorney Peter Sorgi expressed several times during the course of the evening that, legally, short-term rentals are not currently allowed in the town. He said the town has not pursued trying to shut them down because they understand the benefits of them, but the new law will not only help owners run their rentals legally but hold the problematic property owners accountable.
“A lot of towns throughout Western New York are looking at ways to regulate it. We’re not looking at ways to stop it,” Sorgi said. “We want to make sure that it’s done responsibly to protect the citizens, protect the residents, and still allow people to do it.”
For 90 minutes, about 20 different property owners in the town — renters and residents alike — expressed frustrations over parts of the proposed law, offered suggestions or additions to it and commended the town for their efforts so far in making a law that works for everybody.
Randy Clark, a Little Valley resident who owns a rental home in Great Valley, said some of the regulations in the law could hinder a number of owners. He expressed concern over occupancy limiting rentals to two adults per bedroom, fines directed at owners over things an occupant does and owners living within 25 miles of the rental property or having a designated contact.
“I decided to plow more money into this to retire here and move here, and that’s what I’m doing, but this scares me and that’s why I’m here tonight,” he added.
Pat Martin, a resident of the Bonn Val development in the northeast corner of the town, said he’s had trouble with a neighboring rental for a few years and problems such as partying outside until 1 a.m. or dozens of cars parked in the street have gone on without responsibility from the property owner.
“The problem is not the good landlords, it’s the people who are not good landlords,” he said. “I think the only thing this is trying to do is raise the bar so everyone understands what a good landlord is, and if you already meet that bar it shouldn’t make a difference.”
Christine Martens, a cleaning business owner who cleans over 150 properties in the area, said there are more problems with trashed rentals in Ellicottville than in Great Valley, adding that plenty of town residents have just as disruptive parties as some of the renters do.
“Tourists are what feed our economy, and they stay in these places because Ellicottville prices are too high,” she said.
John Walker, another short-term rental owner who lives in Pennsylvania, said he takes care of his property and looks out for his neighborhood but some rental property owners are not being responsible and caring for their homes, which is where the new law could work.
“I don’t want to see it overdone so hard that it’s unmanageable and a pain, so it comes down to common sense,” he said. “We need to be more responsible as renters and do the right thing.”
More speakers continued much of the same sentiments — some were opposed to the 180-day rental limit, the licensing fee amounts and the penalties some owners said were too much and discouraged business. Some also expressed the desire to see owners held accountable for their renters, saying kicking someone out on Sunday morning doesn’t prevent the parties or issues created Saturday night.
“There are other municipalities who are watching what we’re doing because we’re all dealing with the same problem, and the problem isn’t in this room,” Brown said. “The problem is the irresponsible ones and, as Peter said, they’re not going to be here.”
In addition to members of the town council and planning board, Brown said the committee includes the town engineer and planner hired to help the town through the comprehensive plan process. The committee looked at several other towns in the region and took inspiration from them in modeling this law.
Updated copies of the proposed law will be available in the town clerk’s office and on the town website. The public hearing will open again at the next meeting, Monday, Oct. 10, when the vote to approve the finalized law may be taken. Call the town hall at (716) 945-4200.