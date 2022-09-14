50-plus attend Great Valley hearing over short-term rentals

More than 50 people attended the Great Valley Town Board meeting Monday for a public hearing concerning a new proposed law regulating short-term rentals in the town.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

GREAT VALLEY — It was standing-room only in the Great Valley Town Hall Monday evening as more than 50 people attended the regular town board meeting’s public hearing concerning a proposed short-term rental law.

After more than two years of work by a committee of town officials going through the town’s comprehensive plan, an initial draft of the law was presented at the town board’s August meeting where only a handful of property owners and residents attended.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social