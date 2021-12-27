WELLSVILLE — Five officers with the Wellsville Village Police Department were recognized by their chief Monday for going above and beyond when it comes to serving the community.
Chief Tim O’Grady sent off a message to the mayor and trustees lauding the extra efforts put forth by Officers PJ Sherman and Jared Mattison, Lt. Josh Kear and Officers Bryant Hughes and John Valentine.
In recent weeks, the officers have responded to three individual incidents in which their extra efforts protected the lives and welfare of local residents.
Responding, Mayor Randy Shayler said, “Thank you for sharing this information about lifesaving heroic acts by members of WPD. We are all fortunate to enjoy a department of professional law enforcement individuals whose efforts make Wellsville the home we want and know it to be.”
To Sherman and Madison, O'Grady wrote, “I would like to commend you on the lifesaving skills that you implemented on Dec. 2 for a man who suffered a cardiac arrest during a property damage auto accident. Your performance of CPR gave the man a fighting chance and allowed him to be transported to the hospital to receive a higher level of care.”
To Kear and Hughes, O’Grady wrote, “I would like to commend you on the life-saving efforts you displayed at a mental health crisis call that occurred on Dec. 13. Your quick decision to utilize a Taser which caused a man in crisis to drop a knife and ultimately saved his life.
A health care professional commented on the action and thanked the department, saying, “I wanted to send a quick message to thank the officers that responded to a mental health issue today. I was not going to send a message, but after sitting and thinking and realizing the reality of it and everything you all do for the community, I just wanted to send my gratitude. Your officers responded fast and swiftly.”
On Dec. 16, a fire broke out in the evening at an apartment building at 165 Madison St. Fire department personnel and officers responded. Although the fire devastated the more than 100-year-old structure, no lives were lost.
Of the incident, O’Grady wrote to Valentine, “I would like to commend you on the bravery and compassion that you demonstrated at a large house fire on Dec. 16 the actions you exhibited that evening helped save the lives of the occupants and your initial verification of the tenant's whereabouts assisted the firefighters in their efforts.”
Valentine’s efforts were also recognized by Sgt. Jered Heaney, who wrote, “I wanted to take time to recognize officer John Valentine for his response to the structure fire. ... I would first like to say that officer Valentine responded to the scene quickly and arrived shortly after being dispatched, he assessed the scene and observed flames and smoke coming from the upper floor of the apartment house. Officer Valentine entered the building despite the risk to his own health and safety.
"While inside the building officer Valentine located two women on the main stairwell and assisted them in safely exiting the building. While assisting these women out of the building visibility was very poor due to a large amount of black smoke. After exiting the apartment house with the females officer Valentine returned inside and continued to search other parts of the building for additional people.
"Officer Valentine then interviewed the building occupants outside to confirm that no one else was in the apartment house. After speaking with the occupants officer Valentine was able to confirm that none of the tenants were inside.
“Thankfully, these incidents don't occur that frequently in the village, but it is comforting to know that we have dedicated and caring officers like John Valentine who are willing to put themselves in harm's way to protect the citizens of the village.
“When these incidents occur, I feel that it is important to recognize the officer for their dedication and bravery.”
In each of the letters he wrote to the officers, O’Grady thanked them saying, “Your actions provide projected a professional and positive image of the Wellsville Police Department.”