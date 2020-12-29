ALBANY (TNS) — A new moratorium on evictions and foreclosures became law Monday, passed by both houses of the Legislature and immediately signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The law is crafted to extend and flesh out the existing moratorium that was put in place by the governor through executive orders earlier this year.
That moratorium was set to expire Jan. 1, although Cuomo had said he planned to extend it. The Legislature decided to act to strengthen the ban, extend it and make the process easier for people to qualify for the protections. It passed largely along party lines in the Democratic-controlled Senate and Assembly.
The law also extends existing tax credits, the Senior Citizens' Homeowner Extension (SCHE) and Disabled Homeowner Exemption (DHE), and sets them to renew automatically in the future.
It extends the eviction moratorium until May 1, and it changes the process by which people can access protection from eviction and foreclosure. Here are five questions you might have about the new moratorium.
WHO CAN USE THE LAW?
The law applies to anyone who has lost income or had increased expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic, as long as that financial hardship has made their rent unafforable, or if they can't cover the cost of moving somewhere else.
The measure is not just for tenants of rental properties: It also allows residential property owners to avoid foreclosures or tax lien sales if the pandemic has hurt their finances. For instance, one of the factors that triggers the protections is reductions in rent collection — so property owners concerned that this law could lead to less cash flow will also be protected from foreclosure or tax lien sales by the same law.
Those who own more than 10 residential property units do not have access to these protections, however.
HOW DO I STOP EVICTION?
You must sign and submit a legal document, called the "Standardized Hardship Declaration" form, in which you attest that you are experiencing financial hardship.
The form is produced by the courts, and will be available online. Once filled out, it can be given to your landlord or submitted in court. Residential property owners can file their version of the form with their mortgage lender or in court.
By submitting that form, tenants can proactively stop an eviction or freeze one in process.
WHAT ABOUT RENTERS LYING?
The same thing that stops the vast majority of people from drag racing in the streets: It's illegal, and if they get caught they could be punished.
Lying on the financial hardship declaration form, a legal document, could result in jeopardy similar to those that rise from acts of perjury. If you are convicted of the most serious form of perjury in New York, you can go to prison for up to seven years.
DOES THE LAW END PAYING RENT?
No. Tenants must still pay rent; this law just says they cannot be removed from their home until May if the pandemic has left them unable to afford the cost of that domicile. While some progressive advocates have called on rent to be "canceled" — essentially erasing the debt — this measure does not do that.
This might help me from being foreclosed on, but what about long-term damage to my credit?
The law says that any property owners who use the protections or have fallen behind on mortgage payments can't be harmed through damage to their credit score. You can deliver the hardship form to your bank to stop your credit score from being adversely affected.
(c) 2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.