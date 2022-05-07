5 St. Bonaventure employees win Presidential Staff Excellence Awards

ST. BONAVENTURE — Five devoted staff members were honored April 28 with Presidential Awards for Staff Excellence at St. Bonaventure University.
Awards were handed out at the third annual Staff & Faculty Excellence Awards, held for the first time in person.
Also recognized at the Quick Center event were faculty members Dr. Scott Simpson and Dr. Elizabeth Tillman for the Faculty Excellence Awards they received, six retirees and milestone anniversary employees in increments of five years from 10 to 35 years.
The staff awards were first handed out in 2020 to honor the work of people across the university workforce who had long been overlooked for their efforts.
The award for Outstanding Staff Achievement, presented to a staff member who has provided exemplary support or service to the Bonaventure community and/or to their individual area or team, was won by Chris Scheppner, associate director of Admissions.
Scheppner, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bonaventure in 2014, has “dedicated his life to the service of the university” and is the “biggest Bonaventure advocate I know,” one nominator said.
Among Scheppner’s many responsibilities, he is the liaison to the Franciscan Health Care Professions Program and manages the inner-workings of each program successfully, serving as point-of-contact for the hundreds of students who apply to the program each year.
The Customer Support Award, presented to a staff member who provides timely and professional service to both internal and external constituents and is responsive to their needs and requests, was won by Lori Yardman, associate in the Office of Institutional Research.
“Not many people fully grasp all that Lori does, but her work is essential to the university,” a nominator said. “Her support of the university and its students extends across divisions and departments.”
Yardman extends her support to academics by supporting APEC and through the grants function by keeping track of documents, document versions, critical dates and data needs.
The Advocacy Award, presented to a staff member who has contributed to improving the work environment, was won by Adriane Spencer, director of Accessibility Services & Accommodations.
Spencer was described as someone who “does an excellent job of not only accommodating students' needs, but communicating with faculty. She is timely, professional, compassionate in her interactions, and very passionate about the students she works with.”
Spencer works diligently to ensure access to all aspects of life at St. Bonaventure for students with disabilities and has established an interactive process to work with students to assess the way their disabilities affect their lives here and to establish accommodations that ensure students can enjoy the academic and co-curricular elements of the student experience at the university.
The Innovation and Change Award, presented to a staff member who helps develop new and improved processes, methods, systems, products, or services and encourages others to do the same and who makes innovation a priority, was won by Kyle Leslie, director of Organizational Development & Human Resource Information Systems.
She is “amazing. I can’t say enough about her,” one nominator said. “Kyle brings a level of professionalism to the Human Resources office and has been instrumental in the implementation of NeoEd, our new software for recruitment and selection of faculty and staff.”
Leslie has “singlehandedly streamlined the on-boarding process, worked to reduce unnecessary paperwork, and continuously strives to make SBU a great place to work. I am truly blessed to work with her each day.”
The Rookie of the Year, presented to a staff member who has demonstrated responsibility, growth, leadership, commitment to the university and, this year specifically, remarkable patience in challenging situations, was awarded to Skyler Pierce, medical administrative assistant in the university’s Wellness Center.
More than one person who nominated Pierce said she “always goes above and beyond for the team” and that she’s “the backbone of our operations center.”
Not only did she come into her position during a pandemic, amidst a turnover in leadership, she also managed “to help keep the ship afloat through the transitions. She basically on-boarded herself and began filling gaps.” Pierce was also lauded for creating organization during a hectic period when the Health Services went back to be integrated with counseling again.
Milestone employee anniversaries and retirees are:
10 Years of Service
Mary Ash (Library), Genny Brockel (Registrar’s Office), Anthony Card (Housekeeping), Pamela Ferman (CPRC), John Filjones (Friary), Benjamin Gross (Sociology and Criminology), Kelly Hale (Facilities), Stephen Jodush (Biology), Richard Lee (Jandoli School), Angela Nelson (Advancement), Patricia Nye (Arts & Sciences), Matt Retchless (Graduate Admissions), Megan Walsh (Arts & Sciences), Scott Walters (Maintenance)
15 Years of Service
Ludwig Brunner (Quick Center), Tom Buttafarro (President’s Office), Kimberly DeSimone (Jandoli School), Will Elenchin (Sociology and Criminology), Evelyn Penman (Quick Center), Mark Schmidt (Men’s Basketball)
20 Years of Service
Judy Barton (Housekeeping), Beth Eberth (Marketing & Communications), Anne Foerst (Computer Science), Dennis Frank (Archives), Janet Glogouski (Advancement), Mary Rose Kubal (Political Science), Tom Missel (Marketing & Communications), Todd Palmer (Management), Susan van der Horst (Financial Aid)
25 Years of Service
Joel Benington (Biology), Donna Brestensky (Chemistry), Carl Case (Management), Maureen Cox (Mathematics), Tim Hill (Technology Services), Carl Hunter (Housekeeping), Bob Keenan (Advancement), Denny Wilkins (Jandoli School)
30 Years of Service
Dr. Les Sabina (Music)
35 Years of Service
Charles Lute (Maintenance), Joseph Questa (Maintenance), Father Peter Schneible, O.F.M. (Biology), Patty Shumway (Business Office), Daniel Tate (Philosophy)
Retirees
Brian McAllister (Accounting, 45 years), Larry Sudbrook (Baseball, 36 years), Joe Flanagan (Alumni Services, 35 years), Mary Wiley (Safety & Security, 22 years), Michael Kramer (Advancement, 18 years), David Kassnoff (Jandoli School, 7 years)