LITTLE VALLEY — A Kill Buck man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to 10 years’ probation on charges of possessing a sexual performance by a child and attempted making a terroristic threat.
Thomas Sibley, 22, of Kill Buck, was sentenced by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz. Both charges are class E felonies, District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said.
The incident occurred on Oct. 28, 2019, in the town of Great Valley when the defendant knowingly had in his possession or control, knowingly accessed the internet to view a performance which included sexual conduct by a child less than 16 years old, Rieman said.
Sibley also, with intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, attempted to threaten to commit or cause to be committed a specific offense with a direct threat towards a school, the district attorney said.
Also Monday, Wesley E. Schwab, 32, of Salamanca, was sentenced to two year’s probation, an ignition interlock for six months and a mandatory state surcharge for his conviction to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on July 4 in the town of Mansfield when the defendant operated a motor vehicle upon a public roadway while in an intoxicated condition and did knowingly act in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
An Olean man, Sammy L. McDaniel, 44, was sentenced to three years’ probation for his conviction of attempted aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on April 18, 2020, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant attempted to, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a person in a facility who he knows to be an employee of such facility or a police officer and caused such officer to come in contact with urine, the district attorney said.
Marshall D. Jacobs, 35, of Steamburg, was sentenced to three years’ probation to run concurrently with his conviction of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor and uninsured motor vehicle, a violation.
The incident occurred on Jan. 2 in the town of Carrollton, when the defendant with knowledge that an instrument was forged and with intent to defraud, deceive or injure another, possessed a forged instrument. Further, he operated a motor vehicle on a public roadway when he knew or had reason to know that his privilege of operating a motor vehicle in the state of New York was revoked and operated a motor vehicle that was not properly insured.
Zachary Jones, 21, of Buffalo, failed out of Drug Treatment Court and was sentenced to a term of five years' probation and a mandatory state surcharge for his conviction of this-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony.
The incident occurred on April 3, 2019, in the city of Olean when the defendant unlawfully possess a controlled substance.