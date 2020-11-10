BELMONT — With five new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, as well as 26 new cases of infection in two days, the Allegany County Department of Health called on residents to help stop the spread of the virus during the holiday season.
"Thanksgiving is coming up, and it is a holiday filled with large gatherings of family, friends, and people traveling long distances to celebrate together," the department said in a message to the community on Tuesday. "Some of these people may be coming to Allegany County and New York state from other states or counties with large numbers of COVID-19 positive cases. Some Allegany County residents might be traveling to other states or counties with high COVID-19 infection rates.
"ACDOH is asking county residents to consider having a small dinner with only people who live in your household."
The department offered low-COVID-19-risk activities to consider:
• Ask relatives, family, friends, and neighbors not to travel this Thanksgiving.
• Prepare traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and deliver them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.
• Call them from their driveway and then leave the food on their porch. Ask them to wait for you to leave the porch before they open the door. You can wave and talk from a distance.
• For those that love to cook, drop off a holiday food basket filled with family favorite recipes and the ingredients to make them.
• Have a virtual dinner and share recipes with friends and family so everyone can enjoy their favorites.
• Send pictures of your holiday meal by email, text, or post on social media.
• Shopping online rather than in person on Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, or the next Monday.
• Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home.
• Have a family game day.
• Have your college student get a COVID-19 test before they return home.
• Always remember when shopping for food for your holiday meal, to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth, keep a social distance of six feet, use hand sanitizer, and try to shop when the stores are not as busy.
"All of these suggestions will help protect your family, relatives, friends, neighbors, co-workers, the elderly, and staff and students in your local school," the department said in its message.
If you have general COVID-19 questions, call the department at (585) 268-9250 for more information.
The five COVID-19-related deaths reported Tuesday pushes the county's total to 24, surpassing Cattaraugus County's total of 21.
The 12 new cases of COVID-19 infection reported Tuesday pushes the county's total to 541 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 410 residents have recovered from the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 544 residents were in quarantine or isolation.
Allegany County is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing Nov. 17, 19 and 25, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Residents must pre-register for Nov. 17 by noon Monday, by noon Nov. 18 for the Nov. 19 testing and by noon Nov. 24 for the Nov. 25 testing.
Call (585) 268-9250 to pre-register — leave a message and the health department will return the call.
Health department officials stress that residents must be registered to get testing — no resident who is not registered will receive a test.
People arriving for testing must not bring other individuals in their vehicles who are not getting tested — and no pets allowed. Residents arriving for testing must be prepared to return directly home and go into isolation or quarantine after a positive test.
Also Tuesday, County Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall continued the county's state of emergency for another 30 days. The state of emergency has been renewed every 30 days since it was enacted in March.