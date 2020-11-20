Allegany County reported Friday five new deaths due to COVID-19, while the county vaulted past 800 total cases of infection with 44 more residents testing positive for the virus.
The county reports 834 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, while listing a total of 32 deaths. There were a reported 1,030 residents in quarantine or isolation, down from the 1,063 on Thursday, while 595 residents have recovered from the virus, an increase of 59 in one day.
Of a total of 2,048 COVID-19 tests reported on Thursday, 49 were positive, or 2.4%, according to data compiled by the state Department of Health. The county’s seven-day average for positive tests as of Thursday was 3.7%
Of the 32 deaths reported by the Allegany County Department of Health, 31 have been residents of nursing or skilled care homes in the county.
Sixteen deaths are reported to be associated with the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 13 deaths are reported to be associated with the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and two deaths are reported to be associated with Wellsville Manor Center.
The youngest reported age of any COVID-19 victim to die in the county is 69 — with the oldest being 100 — although the health department does not have record of the ages of seven of the deceased residents.
MEANWHILE, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that 205,466 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York state Thursday — a new record high.
“Remember when we first started, we could only do 500 tests a day, that’s how far we have come,” the governor said. “Context here is very important because I want New Yorkers to have confidence in the rules that we’re setting.
“You decide your own destiny,” the governor said, referencing the state’s concern about gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday. “If you follow the rules, you’re fine. And if you’re not fine, the rules change on you.”
The governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s mico-cluster strategy is 4.55%, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.15%.
Cuomo also gave a nod Friday to winning an International Academy Emmy award for his press conferences during the pandemic crisis. The Academy credited Cuomo for turning news about an invisible pandemic into made-for-TV drama.
Cuomo said he’s already taped his acceptance speech for the virtual ceremony, to be held at 11 a.m. Monday and streamed on the International Emmy’s webpage.
“It’s flattering,” Cuomo said. “I accept it on behalf of the people of the state of New York.”
In Erie County, several areas were in orange-level designation because of high rates of infection. Erie County reported 630 new cases on Thursday, a new record high.
Statewide, 32 New Yorkers died Thursday due to COVID-19, bringing the confirmed total to 26,292. Patient hospitalizations totaled 2,348 on Thursday, up 72 from the day before, and there were 445 (+8) patients in ICUs across the state.
In nearby Pennsylvania counties, as of Friday’s reporting, Elk County saw an increase of 14 cases to 407 total; McKean County, five more cases to 332; and Potter, two more cases to 125. Cameron County remained at 17.